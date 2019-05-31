

Evgeny Kuznetsov was not disciplined by the NHL after the emergence of a social media video that appeared to show him in a hotel room sitting next to illegal drugs. (Nick Wass, File)

After a video of Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov sitting next to two lines of a white, powdery substance circulated on social media, both the Capitals and the NHL issued statements on Friday accepting Kuznetsov’s explanation and deemed the matter “formally closed.”

“In addition to doing our own due diligence, we met with Evgeny to discuss the video circulated on social media,” the Capitals’ statement said. “While we are disappointed by his presence in the video, we accept his explanation and apology for putting himself in an unfortunate situation. Evgeny has been a terrific player and an active member of our community, and we expect him to learn from this experience and uphold both the standards the organization has for him as well as his own.”

The original caption on the video, which has since been deleted on Twitter, said in Russian, “This is why we lost,” in reference to Russia’s bronze-medal finish at the World Championships last week. But in a statement to Russian outlet Sport-Express on Monday, Kuznetsov said the video is from a year ago in Las Vegas, where the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup. He said he visited a friend’s hotel room and, upon seeing women he didn’t know and “an unclear substance on the table,” he left. He was shown on the social media video FaceTiming someone while in the room but never interacted with the powder. Kuznetsov also said that he has “never” done drugs and if “anyone has a question for me, I’m happy to undergo a medical exam at any time."

Kuznetsov was the Capitals’ leading scorer in their run to the Stanley Cup a year ago, registering 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 games. He had 21 goals and 51 assists in 76 games this season. His statement on Friday called this “a hard lesson” to learn.

“While I have never taken illegal drugs in my life and career, I would like to publicly apologize to the Capitals, my teammates, our fans and everyone else, for putting myself in a bad situation,” Kuznetsov’s statement said.

NHL players who test positive with high levels of cocaine and marijuana may be contacted by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and recommended to a treatment program, but it’s not required. Players are drug-tested at least twice, once in training camp and once in the regular season, and they can be subject to random testing during the regular season and playoffs. On Monday, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league needed to do more “fact-finding” before commenting on Kuznetsov, but that process is apparently done.

“We have thoroughly reviewed the situation surrounding the video circulated on the internet this past Monday, May 27, and involving Capitals’ Player Evgeny Kuznetsov,” Daly said in a statement Friday. “Our review included, among other fact-finding steps, an in-person interview with Mr. Kuznetsov. While we certainly do not condone or endorse some of the decisions he made on the night in question, Mr. Kuznetsov’s account of the events that transpired aligns with other information we have been able to gather, and we have found no basis to question his representations with respect to what did – and what did not – occur. We consider the matter formally closed.”

