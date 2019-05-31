

Nick and Tori Foles are shown arriving for the 2018 ESPY Awards. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Quarterback Nick Foles returned to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday after missing organized team activities earlier in the week to care for his wife, Tori, who suffered a miscarriage.

Foles, in his first season with the Jaguars, did not speak with reporters but is reportedly set to do so on Friday. He used his Twitter account Wednesday to point to a “beautiful heartfelt” Instagram post his wife wrote about “what we have gone through this last week.”

In her post, Tori Foles said “an infection of pneumonia in the blood” caused her to go into “sudden labor” on Sunday, approximately 15 weeks into pregnancy. “To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process,” she said in her post.

“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good,” wrote Tori Foles. “We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true.

“We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do. We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance.”

On Twitter, Foles cited a Bible verse: “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

The 30-year-old quarterback added that he and his wife were “grateful for all the love, support and prayers.”

The Foles have a daughter, Lily James, who was just seven months old when her father held her as confetti rained down upon them after Super Bowl LII in February 2018. He was named MVP of the game for his work in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Having taken over for injured Eagles starter Carson Wentz that season, Foles found himself in a similar position last season and again performed well. Heading into this offseason, Philadelphia reportedly considered using the franchise tag on Foles, possibly as a precursor to a trade, but instead the team let him leave in free agency. He agreed with Jacksonville in March on a four-year contract that could pay him over $100 million.

Foles is replacing former Jaguars starter Blake Bortles, who was released after five seasons in which he struggled to justify his selection as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Bortles latched on with the Los Angeles Rams as a backup to Jared Goff.

The Jaguars have high hopes that Foles, a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2012 who has yet to play a full season as a starter, can give them a consistent offense to go with their well-regarded defense. The team reportedly liked what it saw from him last week, when he participated in all three scheduled OTAs.

Foles missed the next session, on Tuesday, for what the Jaguars described as “a personal reason,” and the team was off on Wednesday when Tori Foles posted her message. Coach Doug Marrone said at the time that “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.”

