

Bud Cauley's trip to the Memorial this year has gone much better than his visit last year. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At one point Friday morning, Bud Cauley was tied for the lead at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, and though he would cool off with three bogeys on his back nine, he still finished with a 2-under-par 70 to put him near the top of the leader board as the morning threesomes finished their rounds. He’ll be back for the third round on Saturday with as good a chance as anyone to win.

One year earlier, it was an entirely different story, both on — and especially off — the course at Muirfield Village.

Cauley missed the cut at the Memorial last year, but when he walked off the course that Friday he couldn’t have known that his second-round 76 would be the last competitive golf he would play for four months. While still in Dublin the next night, he was in the back seat of a BMW when it was driven off the road, smashed into a culvert, flipped, hit a tree and then spun out amid smaller trees. Cauley suffered six broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken leg.

“I got knocked out in the wreck,” Cauley said, per the Associated Press. “I remember being in the hospital and everything after that. But the wreck, luckily, I don’t remember much. I think it’s a good thing.”

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, who wrote extensively about the crash and its aftermath, posted a photo of the car on Twitter:

ICYMI, The Athletic: The ‘Muirfield crash,’ the forgotten man and unimaginable forgiveness | One year ago Saturday, an accident involving golfer Bud Cauley and NHL defenseman James Wisniewski rocked The Memorial. The name you should know is Tommy Nicholshttps://t.co/4z385iilKP pic.twitter.com/n4kDAsbC3n — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) May 31, 2019

Cauley’s main concern was whether he would be able to play golf again.

“It was probably the second question I asked after ‘tell me why I can’t breathe,’ because I had punctured my lung,” Cauley said. “I wanted to figure that out first. And then after that I wanted to know how bad my ribs were broken, what they thought they needed to do and how it would affect me going forward.”

The day after the crash, Cauley had surgery to put a plate on his ribs. Four months after the crash, in just the eighth PGA Tour round of his comeback, he shot a final-round 65 to tie for 10th at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Another passenger in the car, former NHL defenseman James Wisniewski, suffered broken ribs. A third passenger, a pharmacist named Tommy Nichols, got the worst of it: 23 broken bones. He still walks with a limp that might never go away, Portzline reports.

According to Portzline, a sobriety text revealed that the driver of the car, a local surgeon named David A. Crawford whom Cauley had only met hours earlier, had a blood alcohol level of .155, nearly twice the legal limit in Ohio, even though the test was given nearly 5½ hours after the crash. Crawford pleaded guilty in January to three felony counts of vehicular assault plus a misdemeanor drunken-driving charge and was sentenced to 2½ years of probation, plus a four-year suspension of his driver’s license. The Ohio State Medical Board also suspended his medical license for six months.

Despite their injuries, all three passengers wrote letters to the judge who sentenced Crawford, asking that he not be given any time in prison.

“The victims were concerned that they had medical bills to pay and they did want restitution, which they received in the case,” Delaware County Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Rohrer said after the sentencing. “But even above the restitution, they still expressed their wishes. And keep in mind, they were involved — they were in the same car with this man. So they weren’t strangers [who were] hit. I think that would be a very different situation and obviously wishes would be a lot different.”

Cauley said the crash gave him a whole new outlook.

“I’ve always appreciated playing golf,” he said Thursday. “When you’re lying there and you don’t know if you’re going to be able to do it again, it puts everything in a different perspective. It definitely changed me. I think it changed me for the better.”

