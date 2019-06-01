

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on May 7. (Paul Ellis/AFP)

The Champions League’s second all-England final Saturday should be a dandy, set up by two of the most jaw-slackening semifinals Europe has seen.

After falling behind Barcelona, 3-0, in the first leg of its semifinal, Liverpool stormed back to a 4-0 win at Anfield that left Barca bewildered and Reds fans weeping in stands. It put Liverpool in the Champions League final for a second year in a row, following last year’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

A day after Liverpool’s epic comeback came another. Tottenham, which trailed Dutch side Ajax, 1-0, after the first semifinal leg, conceded two goals in the first half. Lucas Moura’s second-half hat trick pulled Tottenham back from the brink and had them advancing on an away-goal advantage.

Both matches produced improbable results that continued storybook runs for the surviving sides. Liverpool came a point short of winning the Premier League title, losing a single match in 38 fixtures to eventual champion Manchester City. A win against Tottenham would award Liverpool a larger prize than they could have bargained for: champions of the continent.

Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League, but pushed past German side Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax to reach the final for the first time. The match gives Spurs a chance to shed their “flaky” reputation and capture their first Champions League crown.

The game will be played in Madrid, but it’s the first Champions League final not involving a Spanish club since 2013.

Liverpool

Defeated Barcelona, 4-3, in aggregate to advance to the final.

Second place in Premier League.

Last Champions League title: 2005, over Milan. Liverpool lost the final in 2007 and 2018.

Tottenham

Defeated Ajax, 3-3 with an advantage in away goals, to advance to the final.

Fourth place in Premier League.

Last Champions League title: never.

Players to watch

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was forced out of last year’s Champions League final in the early going after a dirty tackle from Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos. Salah’s resulting shoulder injury was so severe, it kept him out of Egypt’s World Cup opener. Now he’s healthy and Salah seeking redemption in Champions League final — 22 goals in 38 Premier League appearances this season — and could give Liverpool one too many offensive weapons for Tottenham to defend.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko will be key for Spurs to control the game’s pace and take the legs out of Liverpool. The Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp have one style: whack the ball down the pitch as fast as possible. Tottenham could win the upper hand with a possession-oriented game, in which case Sissoko will need to post up in the middle of the field and control the ball. The more possession Spurs can hold, the better off they’ll be.

