

Naomi Osaka gets up after slipping during her 6-4, 6-2 loss to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

PARIS — At the outset of the French Open, world No. 1 Naomi Osaka admitted that she was struggling with nerves, wanting so badly to acquit her newfound status as the top seed at a major.

After losing the opening set of her first-round match, she narrowly averted a stunning upset. She repeated the pattern against her second-round opponent, needing a comeback to vanquish former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old ran out of comebacks against 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who ousted the tournament favorite in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, with dogged defensive skills. Osaka played a part, too, sending far too many groundstrokes long and double-faulting at critical moments

Osaka had been enjoying her best season on clay heading into the season’s second major. She was bidding to win her third consecutive major, having won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

With Osaka’s ouster, the French Open’s women’s field has been stripped of six of its top 10 seeds in the first week. Three of the four remaining top seeds are in the top half of the draw: defending champion Simona Halep (3), Australia’s Ashleigh Barty (8) and Serena Williams (10). American Sloane Stephens (7) is the lone top-10 seed in the bottom half of the draw.

