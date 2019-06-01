

General Manager Mike Rizzo only has one pick on the first night of the MLB Draft, but he knows he must use it wisely. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Despite a disappointing first two months, the Washington Nationals still believe in their foundation of young players. The team’s reliance on its farm system only heightens the stakes for Monday’s MLB Draft, which General Manager Mike Rizzo regularly calls one of the franchise’s most important events of the year.

The Nationals will pick 17th overall, and it will be their only pick of Day 1. The Nationals forfeited their second-round pick this year, among other penalties, because they signed pitcher Patrick Corbin in the offseason after he declined a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What are the Nationals looking for?

History suggests the Nationals will look for a pitcher at No. 17. Since selecting outfielder Bryce Harper No. 1 overall in 2010 — the most obvious first overall pick since they took pitcher Stephen Strasburg the previous year — the Nationals have spent six of their eight first-round picks on pitchers. Washington only selected position players in years when the team had more than one first-round pick, and then they used the other on a pitcher.

The organization has long been predisposed to college players, a trend that has only has only continued since scouting director Eddie Longosz assumed draft responsibilities in 2016. In Longosz’s three drafts, the Nationals have used 13 of their 16 picks in the top five rounds on players from four-year universities, one of the highest rates in MLB, according to Baseball America.

The most prominent exception to this rule was Mason Denaburg, the Nationals first-round pick in 2018 out of Merritt Island High School (Fla.). The hard-throwing right-hander was regarded as a potential top-10 pick before he missed more than a month of his team’s season as a senior with biceps tendinitis. Perhaps another reason for straying from convention: When the Nationals asked Max Scherzer to review the pitchers they were considering with the pick, their ace tabbed Denaburg.

Who fits the bill?

It’s difficult to say. Most mock drafts have the top college pitchers gone by No. 17.

There are five of them, and most projections have them all off the board by the 15th pick: Left-hander Nick Lodolo from Texas Christian, right-hander Jackson Rutledge from San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College, left-hander Zack Thompson from Kentucky, right-hander Alex Manoah from West Virginia and right-hander George Kirby from Elon.

Kirby seems the likeliest to potentially be available but, if he isn’t, the college pitching talent appears to thin out beyond him, with right-hander Seth Johnson from Campbell another name to look for later in the draft.

There are, however, a few prep pitchers who might become candidates, including right-hander Quinn Priester from Cary-Grove (Ill.), right-hander Daniel Espino from Georgia Premier (Ga.) Academy, right-hander Brennan Malone from IMG (Fla. Academy and JJ Goss from Cyprus Ranch High School in Texas.

How much money do they have?

Get ready for some math. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Nationals have just shy of $6 million to spend in their total allotted bonus pool, which is the total amount a team can pay in signing bonuses to its picks in the first 10 rounds. For example, each pick has “slot value” — the Nationals first-rounder is worth $3,609,700 — and the earlier a team picks, or the more total selections they have, the higher the allotted bonus pool.

Because a team like the Nationals doesn’t have all its picks, nine in the first 10 rounds, and they don’t pick particularly high, they have the 25th-most bonus-pool money to spend on their selections, significantly less than the top team, the Diamondbacks, which has more than $16 million.

The penalties for exceeding the allotted bonus-pool total by more than five percent are steep. Teams are taxed 75 or 100 percent of the overage and face the potential loss of top picks. To avoid team’s gaming the draft, if any player selected after the 10th round signs for a bonus greater than $125,000, that applies toward the bonus-pool total as well.

