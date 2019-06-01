José Antonio Reyes, a Spanish soccer star best known for playing for his hometown club Sevilla and a stint with English side Arsenal, died Saturday in a car crash near his childhood home in Utrera, in the southwest of Spain. He was 35 years old.
Reyes was a historically decorated footballer from a country full of them. His 20-year career featured five UEFA Europa League championships, a Spanish Super Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, a Premier League title, an FA Cup, an English Community Shield, a La Liga title and a Portuguese Taça de Liga title. He also played in 20 matches for the Spanish national team, including one in the 2006 World Cup.
He began his professional career in 1999 at 16 with the Sevilla reserve squad, but moved to the full roster just a year later as a left winger and forward. He quickly became a fan favorite for his irrepressible joy on the pitch, and of Manager Joaquin Caparros for his versatile play. But Sevilla could not afford to keep him when his contract expired and he signed with Arsenal for a 17 million euro transfer fee in 2004.
For the Gunners, he was an offensive weapon opposite striker Thierry Henry on the club’s legendary “invincibles” teams. In 69 appearances for Arsenal, he scored 16 goals and became a fixture of Spanish nationals playing soccer around the world.
Subsequent transfer deals sent him back to the continent to play at some of Spain and Portugal’s top clubs. He played one season for Real Madrid in 2006, then three seasons of a four-year deal for rival Atletico Madrid; he played the 2008 season on loan to Portuguese side Benfica.
He returned to Sevilla in 2012, with his career as a top-flight professional winding down, but continued playing professionally in Spain and China after his contract expired in 2016. He was in the midst of a season with second division club Extremadura at the time of his death.
Reyes’s cousin, Jonathan Reyes, also died in the crash.
Tributes poured in from around the soccer world in Reyes’s memory. Arsenal announced the team’s flag at its training facility would fly at half-mast in his memory.
Sevilla, in a release confirming his death, called Reyes, “an eternal Sevilla legend,” and, “one of the most beloved pearls of Sevilla FC’s history.”
Henry in a tweet said Reyes was a “wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being.”
European soccer officials announced the Champions League final match, being played Saturday at Estadio Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid’s home stadium, would observe a moment of silence in his memory.
More remembrances and condolences were posted online by former teammates and rivals.
Countryman and former teammate Cesc Fabregas posted a poignant remembrance on his Twitter and Instagram pages.
Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc
Translated, it reads:
My first best friend in the world of professional football, my roommate who always wanted to sleep with the air conditioner at -10 degrees. A humble guy who always had a smile on his face, a great footballer and great person. I could not wake up today in a worse way. I will never forget when you and your family welcomed me at your home for my first Christmas in England when I was 16 years old. I will not forget our tennis matches in the gym before and after workouts. Our connection on the field was also special, since it was always easy to find your between the lines so that you would later mark the differences. I always say that you have been one of the greatest talents of our football and I know I’m not wrong. Two days ago I was talking about you in an interview, maybe it was a sign, who knows, to remember you, my best friend. I will never forget you, we will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace José Antonio Reyes. I love you so much.
Cesc Fabregas
