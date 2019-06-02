Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
*U.S. U-20 World Cup team in Poland
**U.S. national team training camp for Jamaica friendly
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: season complete (13th place; 29 league matches, 28 starts, one goal)
Fulham defender Tim Ream**: season complete (19th place, relegated; 26 matches, 25 starts)
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (20th place, relegated; five matches, one start)
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: season complete (14th place; one match)
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen**: summer transfer from Columbus Crew
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s season complete (nine matches, six starts)
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: U-23s season complete (nine matches, eight starts, one goal)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): U-23s season complete (three matches, two starts)
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s season complete (five matches, three starts)
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s season complete (16 matches, 16 starts)
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s season complete
Women’s Super League
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: season complete (7th place; 20 league matches, 16 starts, one goal)
West Ham defender Erin Simon: season complete (7th place; 17 matches, 16 starts)
Championship
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes**: season complete (lost in promotion final; 27 league matches, 18 starts, two goals)
Reading defender Matt Miazga**, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (20th place; 18 matches, 18 starts)
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (13th place; 39 matches, 35 starts)
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers**, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (10th place; 30 matches, 23 starts)
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson**, on loan from Everton: season complete (18th place; 26 matches, 26 starts)
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (19th place; 19 matches, 17 starts)
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (lost in promotion final; 41 league matches, 32 starts, five goals)
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): season complete (19th place; 10 matches, two starts, one goal)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah*, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): season complete (1st place; 13 league matches, four starts, three goals)
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: season complete (8th place; 17 league matches, 17 starts, two goals)
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: season complete (5th place; one match)
Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; one match)
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (lost in promotion final; 13 league matches, 10 starts)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): season complete (2nd place; 20 league matches, nine starts, four goals, summer transfer to Chelsea)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): season complete (3rd place; 10 matches, eight starts)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (6th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, three goals)
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent** (age 19): season complete (8th place; 10 matches, one start, two goals)
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: season complete (8th place; one match)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie** (age 20): season complete (14th place; 24 matches, 19 starts, one goal)
Schalke forward Haji Wright: season complete (14th place; seven matches, two starts, one goal)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (5th place; 18 matches, 11 starts, one goal)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (10th place; 23 matches, 16 starts, one goal)
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: season complete (17th place, relegated; 20 matches, 12 starts, three goals)
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto* (age 18): season complete (17th place, relegated; three matches)
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: season complete (7th place; one match)
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: season complete (18th place, relegated; six matches, one start)
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: Hertha II season complete
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete
Hannover defender Chris Gloster* (age 18): Hannover II season complete
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards* (age 19): Bayern II season complete
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott* (age 19): Koln II season complete
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez* (age 18): U-19 season complete
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): youth season complete
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 season complete
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 season complete
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez* (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19 season complete
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: season complete (2nd place; 11 matches, eight starts, three goals)
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: season complete (1st place; 12 matches, four starts, one goal)
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (5th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: season complete
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: season complete (13th place; 29 league matches, 27 starts, four goals)
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau**: season complete (18th place, relegated; 20 matches, seven starts, two goals)
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: season complete (15th place; 31 matches, 27 starts, 17 goals)
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: season complete (15th place; one match)
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: season complete (2nd place, promoted; two matches)
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (8th place; 32 matches, 27 starts, five goals)
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): season complete (9th place; five matches, three starts)
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): season complete
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: season complete (1st place, promoted; 35 league matches, 32 starts, eight goals)
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: season complete (7th place; nine matches, one start)
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: season complete (20th place, relegated; 35 matches, 29 starts, two goals)
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: season complete (10th place; 15 league matches, seven starts, three goals)
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: season complete (9th place; seven league matches, seven starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 22 starts, three goals)
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (9th place; 19 matches, 10 starts)
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (11th place, relegated; seven matches, seven starts, three goals)
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete (11th place, relegated; two matches, one start)
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: season complete (11th place, relegated; 15 matches, 14 starts, two goals)
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: season complete (3rd place; 22 matches, 22 starts)
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; three matches, three starts)
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: Levante II season complete
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal B season complete
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente* (age 17): youth season complete
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 season complete
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth team season complete
Primera Division Femenina
Logroño defender Cami Privett: season complete (11th place; 12 matches, 12 starts, one goal)
Logroño midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 29 matches, 27 starts)
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (10th place; 27 matches, 22 starts, seven goals)
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 season complete
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: season complete (15th place; 29 league matches, 27 starts, nine goals)
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (18th place, relegated; 18 matches, 18 starts, one goal)
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: season complete (16th place, relegated)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest* (age 18): season complete (11th place; 17 league matches, 16 starts, one goal)
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma* (age 18): U-19 squad
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: summer transfer from German fourth division
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: season complete (seven league matches, two starts)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (2nd place; 28 league matches, 27 starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, one goal)
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II season complete
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos* (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (2nd place)
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: season complete (2nd place)
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: season complete (15th place; 14 league matches, nine starts, one goal)
TURKEY
Super Lig
Ankaragucu forward Tyler Boyd**, on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes: season complete (13th place; 14 league matches, 14 starts, six goals)
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 78 (scored in 22nd) in 2-0 victory at Viborg
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): entered in the 53rd
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon** (age 20): season complete (6th place; 25 league matches, 15 starts, four goals)
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): season complete (2nd place; two matches, one start)
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (7th place)
Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): season complete (14th place)
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Helsingborg
Damallsvenskan
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: World Cup break
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: World Cup break
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: World Cup break
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: World Cup break
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: World Cup break
Orebro forward Addison Steiner: World Cup break
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: World Cup break
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: World Cup break
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: World Cup break
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: World Cup break
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: World Cup break
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: World Cup break
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: World Cup break
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: World Cup break
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: World Cup break
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: season complete (11th place; 15 league matches, nine starts, one goal)
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Spartak Trnava defender Macario Hing-Glover: season complete (8th place; five league matches, four starts)
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: season complete (1st place; 14 league matches, four starts, three goals)
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: season complete (4th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, one goal)
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (6th place; 15 matches, 15 starts, two goals)
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (scored in 34th) in 3-1 victory at Jeju
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: season complete (12th place; 18 league matches, five starts, one goal)
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: season complete (1st place; eight league matches, six starts)
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez**: season complete (13th place; 28 league matches, 27 starts, two goals)
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (6th place; 32 matches, 32 starts)
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, one goal)
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: season complete (lost in Clausura finals; four league matches, four starts)
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (won Clausura championship; no appearances)
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (17th place; eight matches, three starts)
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: season complete (14th place; one match, one start)
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: season complete (18th place; seven matches, six starts, one goal)
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: season complete (10th place)
