

D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola, left, and San Jose's Jackson Yueill pursue the ball at Audi Field. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, D.C. United took comfort in knowing it will not play another MLS regular season match until late this month.

United needs a break. Badly.

In reaching the midway point of the schedule -- 17 matches packed into three months -- United required another home comeback. It lost Russell Canouse and Steve Birnbaum to injuries, the latter on a bloody head-to-head collision.

The winless streak reached five, but the draw was enough to retain first place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of Atlanta, two in front of Philadelphia and three on Montreal and New York.

Luciano Acosta scored for United (7-4-6) in the 67th minute after Chris Wondolowski, MLS"s all-time leading scorer, put the Earthquakes (5-6-3) ahead late in the first half.

A crowd of 18,002 at Audi Field included U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

“I can’t remember a schedule like this over the last four or five years," United Coach Ben Olsen had said Friday. "We’ve grinded, we’ve adapted, everyone has contributed, and we are looking to finish off the first half of the year in the right way.”

It was not quite right. For the second time in four days, United was outplayed at home in the first half before turning on the jets after intermission.

United’s Paul Arriola, a Berhalter call-up for the U.S. friendly against Jamaica on Wednesday at Audi Field, returned from a two-game suspension, but Olsen was not content with a simple, man-for-man change. He revisited his secondary formation -- three center backs, two wing backs and two attacking midfielders behind Wayne Rooney.

Instead of lining up as a right-side midfielder, Arriola played on the right wing, a position with defensive tasks but a directive to raid the flank. Attacker Lucas Rodriguez manned the left side.

Olsen also had Jalen Robinson, Steve Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant in central defense. Leonardo Jara and Chris Odoi-Atsem fell out of the lineup.

Olsen’s plans blew up in the 25th minute, however, when Canouse limped off with an apparent ankle injury. Jara entered and Arriola moved into the middle.

The Earthquakes arrived with 14 points in the previous seven matches and a searing striker, Wondolowski, who netted six goals in the preceding two games.

However, they were without two suspended starters: team assist leader Cristian Espinoza and defender Tommy Thompson.

United crackled with energy at the start but did not manufacture many quality opportunities. The Earthquakes gained traction around the 30th minute and, after several dangerous chances inside the penalty area, they claimed a well-deserved lead in the 37th.

Nick Lima swung a cross to the edge of the six-yard box. Wondolowski claimed position in front of Robinson and, as he has done so efficiently for 10 years, he nodded a seven-yard header into the near side for his 151st regular season goal.

The halftime score was close, the statistics were not: San Jose dominated in shots (17-3), shots on goal (6-0), corner kicks (3-0) and percentage of possession (58-42).

With additional men committed to the attack after intermission, United began to stir. In a two-minute span, San Jose’s Daniel Vega made terrific saves on Jara, Acosta and Junior Moreno.

United lost Birnbaum in the 60th minute to a head wound, the result of an aerial collision with Florian Jungwirth on a corner kick. Birnbaum received treatment on the field, then was escorted to the locker room with a towel pressed to his head to contain the bleeding.

Odoi-Atsem entered.

United reestablished pressure, and in the 67th minute, drew even on Acosta’s fifth goal.

Vega blocked Jara’s 30-yard bid but left the rebound. Acosta pounced, running onto the free ball and pounding in an eight-yard one-timer. On Wednesday against Chicago, the Argentine playmaker scored in the 81st minute -- United’s third consecutive goal -- for a 3-2 lead, only to see the Fire equalize in stoppage time.

On this night, both sides threatened down the stretch, United with greater urgency of victory. Birnbaum’s injury and other delays added seven minutes, then another three in stoppage time, onto the unraveling match.

Wondolowski pocketed another goal but was a step offside. Tempers flared and two confrontations required intervention.

On and on it went, but still not enough time for United, which will welcome the mid-season pause.

Notes: Audi Field officials and the U.S. Soccer Federation have signed a deal for the women’s national team to play a friendly in Washington in November, two people familiar with the talks said. An official announcement is expected this summer. ...

Although United will not play another league match for 3½ weeks, the team will be in action June 12 against visiting Philadelphia in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32. By advancing, D.C. would play a week later against Columbus or second-division Pittsburgh.