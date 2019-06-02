

The Idaho Steelheads raise the Kelly Cup after defeating the Dayton Bombers for the 2007 ECHL championhship. The ECHL says the Kelly Cup that has been awarded to its champion since 1997 was not returned by the Colorado Eagles who won it last year and a new trophy has been created. (Teesha McClam/Dayton Daily News via AP)

The champion of the ECHL minor hockey league will have a brand-new honor this year, but maybe not one the league would prefer. Either the Toledo Walleye or the Newfoundland Growlers will get a new version of the Kelly Cup, the league’s championship trophy.

That’s because the last champion hasn’t given the old one back yet.

The Colorado Eagles won the 2017 and 2018 Kelly Cup series, which is named for the league’s commissioner emeritus, Patrick Kelly. The Eagles left the ECHL to join the American Hockey League as an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. And apparently, they’ve held on to the spoils of victory.

“I don’t know if I should say this or not, but Colorado kept the trophy, if you can believe it,” Kelly told Toledo radio station AM 1230 this week (via ESPN). “They still have it. This is a new trophy. They won the Cup two years in a row, and their owner just said, ‘We’re going to keep it.’ ”

That’s not exactly how the Eagles’ front office would put it.

“The management of the ECHL has full knowledge of the situation with the Kelly Cup. We have made numerous attempts to return it. They have chosen to ignore our requests, therefore the Kelly Cup remains in Colorado. This is all that will be released regarding this matter,” Martin Lind, the team’s owner, said in a statement (via the Denver Post).

On Saturday, a statement from the ECHL indicated there was a plan to give the Cup back, but that didn’t occur.

“Despite a confirmed plan with Eagles’ management to return the Kelly Cup to the ECHL in December 2018, the arrangement was not fulfilled,” the league said in a statement Saturday. “In reaction to this, the League created a new Kelly Cup, complete with the history of players, coaches, and staff that have earned ECHL Championships over the past 30 years, including the inscription of ‘Patrick J. Kelly’ on the Cup itself to honor the man that is the trophy’s namesake.

"This Cup represents the fourth Kelly Cup in ECHL history, with the older models enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. If the Colorado Eagles do intend to return the Kelly Cup, the ECHL welcomes its return so that it too may be a part of hockey history.”

The Kelly Cup has been passed from champion to champion since 1997. Like the NHL’s Stanley Cup, the names of previous winners are etched on the Kelly Cup.

Regardless of how this unfolded, the bottom line remains the same: two ECHL teams were playing for a championship, and the league’s old trophy is somewhere in Colorado.

The Eagles told the Denver Post that the trophy is “safe” and in “pristine condition” in its protective case. The team would not comment to the newspaper about why it has not been returned.

