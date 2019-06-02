

Can Stephen Curry lead the Warriors back in Game 2? (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors did it, winning Game 1 — the first NBA Finals game in team history — against the mighty defending champion Golden State Warriors, 118-109. Can they do it again in Game 2 in front of another raucous crowd? Or will the Warriors bounce back in their hopes of a fourth championship in five seasons?

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s Game 2.

NBA Finals Game 2: Warriors at Raptors

DATE : Sunday, June 2

: Sunday, June 2 TIME : 8 p.m. Eastern

: 8 p.m. Eastern LOCATION : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV CHANNEL : ABC

: ABC STREAMING : Watch ESPN

: Watch ESPN INJURIES: Warriors (Kevin Durant, calf, ruled out for Game 1, possible for Game 2); Raptors (OG Anunoby, appendectomy, ruled out for Game 1, expected back for Game 2)

NBA Finals preview

>> For years, a certain superlative — “best player in the league” — has been the sole domain of LeBron James, whose streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances ended at eight this season. Right on cue, the LeBron-less void of this year’s playoffs has birthed a fascinating and layered debate about James’s successor. These Finals will feature three stars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard — who can make compelling cases for the throne. (Read more)

>> Kawhi Leonard is back in the NBA Finals, but this will be a very different series than the one that helped make Leonard a household name five years ago. He no longer defers or plays in anyone’s shadow, he isn’t surrounded by legends, and he isn’t coached by one of the sport’s all-time greats. Crucially, he won’t be leading a team-wide plan to slow down a single superstar. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of such an effort. (Read more)

>> Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard should be counting the days until free agency only because they can’t wait to sign new contracts to remain in two of the best situations in the NBA. Instead, it feels like the Finals represent a dual ending. For Durant, it could conclude one of the most successful and polarizing three-year stints a professional athlete has ever had. For Leonard, it could be a one-and-done season for the ages with a team that risked it all by trading for him without assurances he would sign long-term. (Read more)

>> The Raptors franchise is making its NBA Finals debut this week, so “pinch yourself” moments are inevitable. Toronto, though, appears as ready as it will ever be for its turn on center stage when the Finals open. (Read more)

>> The Raptors have finally broken through to the NBA Finals, and to say a certain segment of Canadians are jazzed about this is to diminish the meaning of the term “jazzed.” They are not only line-up-at-4 a.m. jazzed, but line-up-at-4 a.m.-to-get-into-the-watch-party-outside-the-stadium jazzed. (Read more)

>> While they may not be able to rely on Kevin Durant breaking down defenses in isolation, the Warriors have gone back to what made them successful before Durant’s arrival: the Steph Curry-Draymond Green pick-and-roll. (Read more)

>> We’re not going to come out and say the Raptors have no chance of beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals. It’s a seven-game series, Toronto has home-court advantage and Kevin Durant may or may not play for Golden State. But based on this list of picks by people who get paid to follow the NBA ardently, it certainly doesn’t seem as if the Raptors have much of a chance. (Read more)

Full NBA Finals schedule

Game 1; May 30: at Raptors 118, Warriors 109

Game 2 at Toronto: Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3 at Golden State: Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4 at Golden State: Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5 at Toronto (if necessary): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 6 at Golden State (if necessary): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 7 at Toronto (if necessary): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. (ABC)

More on the NBA Finals:

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Finals-bound Raptors channel Kawhi Leonard’s focus as Warriors await

Stephen Curry torments Trail Blazers again, sending Warriors to fifth straight NBA Finals

Draymond Green promised a reporter a trip to the NBA Finals. Now the reporter hopes to collect.

Raptors superfan Drake appears to have Warriors tattoos and a beef with Smash Mouth

The Raptors are going to the NBA Finals and Toronto fans are going nuts

Kevin Durant’s explanation as to why he chooses to engage on social media? ‘I’m qualified.’

Kevin Durant, likely to miss start of NBA Finals, is feuding with Chris Broussard of Fox Sports

Get off the court, Drake

Colin Kaepernick helped the Warriors celebrate their sweep of Trail Blazers