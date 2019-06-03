

Adley Rutschman, a 21-year-old catcher who grew up in Oregon, was named the Pac-12 player of the year this season at Oregon State. (Chris Pietsch/AP)

Near the nadir of a multiyear rebuilding effort, the Baltimore Orioles on Monday made a significant move to improve their long-term outlook, using the first overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft to select Oregon State slugger Adley Rutschman — a potentially once-in-a-generation catching prospect and franchise cornerstone.

Rutschman, this year’s PAC-12 player of the year and a favorite for the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top collegiate player, was considered by many to be the best position-player prospect in the draft since Bryce Harper in 2010. A 6-foot-2, 216-pound switch-hitter, he batted .418/.580/.764 this season, with 17 homers and 58 RBI in 56 games, and on Friday, he was shown the ultimate sign of respect by an opponent — when the Cincinnati Bearcats walked him intentionally with the bases loaded.

The Orioles, in a long-term rebuild and with countless needs across their farm system, were also thought to be considering Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., University of California first baseman Andrew Vaughn, Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday and Georgia high school shortstop C.J. Abrams with the top pick, which has a recommended slot value of $8.4 million.

The Orioles’ franchise-record, 115-loss season in 2018 earned them the luxury of the top overall pick in this year’s draft, the team’s first such designation since 1989, when they took LSU pitcher Ben McDonald. McDonald, a tall, lanky right-hander, went 78-70 with a 3.91 ERA across parts of nine big-league seasons, but never became the dominant pitcher the Orioles envisioned.

The 2019 draft also represented perhaps the single most important decision this year facing new Orioles General Manager Mike Elias, a 36-year-old native of Alexandria, Va., educated at Thomas Jefferson High and Yale University, and hired by the Orioles in November.

If anyone understood the stakes, it was Elias. While serving as the Houston Astros’ scouting director earlier this decade, he oversaw three consecutive No. 1 overall picks — resulting in one clear victory (shortstop Carlos Correa in 2012), one clear miss (Stanford pitcher Mike Appel in 2013) and one push: In 2014, the Astros took California high school pitcher Brady Aiken first overall, but failed to sign him; with the resulting compensatory pick, No. 2 overall in 2015, they took Alex Bregman, who was the World Series MVP when the Astros won the title in 2017.

