

The Brentsville baseball team won the Virginia Region 3B championship with a 6-1 win over Warren County on Thursday. (Brentsville baseball/Courtesy photo)

A year ago, the Brentsville baseball team reached the Virginia Class 3 semifinals before falling to Spotsylvania by two runs.

The Tigers are back in the Virginia state tournament after winning the Virginia Region 3B championship for the second consecutive year. Pitcher Sam Beard didn’t allow an earned run in a complete game win over Warren County on Thursday.

Coach Brian Knight’s squad is riding a seven-game win streak entering its state quarterfinal game against Park View-South Hill on Tuesday.

Lake Braddock (Region 6C), Westfield (Region 6D), Stone Bridge (Region 5C) and Riverside (Region 4C) also won regional titles.

Those teams, in addition to defending Class 6 champion West Springfield, Centreville (Class 6), and Broad Run (Class 5), will play in the Virginia state quarterfinals Tuesday. The state semifinals and championships will occur this weekend.

“We’ve got to go get three more, which is going to be really tough competition,” Westfield Coach Rob Hahne said.

1. St. John’s (30-3) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets claimed Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.

[Ian Remalia pitches St. John’s to city supremacy in DCSAA championship]

2. Westfield (22-3) LR: 3

By beating Centreville, 2-0, the Bulldogs claimed the Virginia Region 6B title.

3. Georgetown Prep (31-5) LR: 4

For the first time in four years, the Little Hoyas won the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament.

[Georgetown Prep baseball sweeps St. Albans to win IAC championship]

4. Lake Braddock (23-3) LR: 6

The Bruins won Virginia Region 6C with a 9-5 victory over West Springfield.

5. Old Mill (17-8) LR: Not ranked

The Patriots rallied to beat Sherwood, 4-3, in the Maryland 4A championship.

[Old Mill rallies to beat Sherwood in nine innings, win Maryland 4A baseball title]

6. La Plata (20-5) LR: NR

With a 4-2 win over Middletown, Coach John Childers’s squad won the Maryland 2A title.

[Ryan Calvert leads with his arm and bat as La Plata wins Maryland 2A baseball title]

7. Sherwood (22-2) LR: 2

In the Maryland 4A championship, the Warriors fell, 4-3, to Old Mill.

8. Brentsville (20-3) LR: NR

The Tigers claimed the Virginia Region 3B crown with a 6-1 win over Warren County.

9. Whitman (16-3) LR: 5

With a 4-3 loss to Old Mill, the Vikings’ season ended in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

10. Centreville (18-8) LR: NR

After beating Patriot, the Wildcats fell to Westfield in their regional championship.

Dropped out: No. 7 Potomac (Va.) (19-4), No. 8 Battlefield (18-5), No. 9 Patriot (17-5), No. 10 Northern (15-6)

On the bubble: Howard (19-3), Riverside (16-7), Battlefield.