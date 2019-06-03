

Briar Woods looks to continue its undefeated season Tuesday against Albemarle in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals. (Mike Walgren/Mike Walgren)

For the third time this season, Riverside and Dominion will face each other, this time in the Virginia Class 4 semifinals. Dominion won the regular season battle while Riverside took home the district title against the Titans. The Rams dominated Fauquier, 17-3, in the quarterfinals while Dominion beat Kettle Run, 12-9.

South County scored eight consecutive goals in the second half of the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals against Colonial Forge to advance to the semifinals. The Stallions will meet James Madison, which won 6-3 in a defensive battle against W.T. Woodson. On the other side of the bracket, Battlefield will play Robinson for a spot in the state championship game.

In Virginia Class 5 competition, Briar Woods will look to continue its undefeated season Tuesday against Albemarle in the state semifinals.

1. Gonzaga (18-3) Last Ranked: 1

Senior Kurt Bruun headlined the Eagles’ offense with 55 goals and 38 assists while propelling the team to a second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

2. Bullis (21-3) LR: 2

The Bulldogs took down Salisbury (Conn.) and The Hill (Canada) to win the Geico Nationals tournament at Catholic University.

[Bullis caps trophy-filled lacrosse season with one more piece of hardware]

3. Briar Woods LR: 3

The Falcons will face Albemarle on Tuesday in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.

4. Severna Park (19-1) LR: 4

Senior Jimmy Maher quarterbacked the Falcons’ offense with 40 goals and 61 assists, guiding the team to its fourth straight Maryland 4A title.

[Severna Park upends Howard to win fourth straight 4A boys’ lacrosse title]

5. St. Mary’s Annapolis (13-6) LR: 5

Senior BJ Burlace had 71 groundballs and 25 caused turnovers, leading the Saints to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title game.

6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-6) LR: 6

UMBC commit Nick DuPuis posted 55 goals, 45 assists and 36 groundballs to lead the Saints to their third Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title in four years.

7. Georgetown Prep (14-4) LR: 7

Senior defenders Clay Lanham and Jake Giulieri combined for 15 goals, 13 assists and 142 groundballs to propel the Hoyas to Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title.

8. Paul VI (16-6) LR: 8

Johns Hopkins signee Jacob Angelus ended his senior year with 84 goals and 65 assists.

9. Landon (10-6) LR: 9

Junior Joey Graham led the young Bears with 39 goals and 12 assists.

10. St. John’s (12-5) LR: 10

Junior T.J. Haley had 37 goals and 51 assists to lead the Cadets offense.

On the bubble: Glenelg, Riverside, James Madison