

Senior Olivia Choutka scored three goals in James Madison's 18-12 win over W.T. Woodson Friday in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals. (Courtesy of Kathy Martin)

James Madison beat last year’s state champion, W.T. Woodson, 18-12, Friday to advance to Virginia Class 6 semifinals. Eleven Warhawks scored in the win, led by hat tricks from seniors Olivia Choutka and Bailey Brummer.

Every time Woodson attempted to go on a run, Jordan Condon won a faceoff to stop the Cavaliers’ momentum. The freshman won six of her nine faceoffs in the second half.

“Draw control is absolutely the key,” Madison Coach Jean Counts said. “We’ve had inconsistencies for a while, and having that consistency, we can lay down the groundwork for offense and defense. It’s so crucial for confidence, too.”

When Condon took the possession late in the second half, Woodson pulled its goalie to put pressure on the ball. But Madison calmly maneuvered around the defense to score on five empty nets to preserve the lead. The Warhawks will face Yorktown in the semifinals Tuesday. Madison won its previous two matchups against Madison, 13-8.

“We won both games by the same score, but, hey, this is the state tournament,” Counts said. “We got to be ready for everybody. Anybody and everybody. They’re going to have a different game.”

On the other side of the bracket, Langley and West Potomac will battle Tuesday for a ticket to the state final.

In the Virginia Class 4 semifinals, Riverside and Dominion will meet for the third time this season. Riverside won the previous two matchups. After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, Freedom-South Riding takes on Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.

1. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (25-2) Last Ranked: 1

Sophomore Rita Peterson had 76 goals and 37 assists while winning 146 draw controls to help the Saints clinch both Independent School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles.

2. Georgetown Visitation (19-5) LR: 2

Notre Dame commit Jane McAvoy scored 78 goals to guide the Cubs to the ISL championship game.

3. Bishop Ireton (17-6) LR: 3

Junior Aubrey Williams won 122 draw controls to provide spark for the offense.

4. Glenelg (14-4) LR: 4

North Carolina signee Emily Nalls had 74 points, 42 groundballs and 42 draw controls to help the Gladiators clinch the regional title.

5. Marriotts Ridge (13-3) LR: 5

With 64 goals, nine assists and 85 draw controls, senior Victoria Hensh was the focal point of the Mustangs’ offense this season.

6. Riverside (18-0) LR: 6

The Rams allowed an opponent to reach double figures in scoring just once.

7. Spalding (14-4) LR: 7

Junior Kristen O’Neill had at least three points in every game this season, totaling 102 for the season.

8. Glenelg Country (14-5) LR: 8

Under Armour all-American Shay Ahearn was a force in all facets of the game, finishing the season with 67 points, 89 draw controls and 80 groundballs.

9. Severna Park (19-1) LR: 9

The Falcons clinched their first state title since 2015 after beating Dulaney, 10-5.

10. Langley (16-4) LR: 10

The Saxons will take on West Potomac in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

On the bubble: Stone Ridge, James Madison, Dominion