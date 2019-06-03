

A third-round loss to Sofia Kenin sent Serena Williams packing. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

There’s a delicate transaction that can occur at every major tennis tournament, especially in the later rounds and particularly when a superstar has been upset.

The loser often wants nothing more than to make a quick exit while the winners are in demand for interviews. There was an apparent contretemps over that very thing Saturday when Serena Williams was bounced from the French Open and Austrian star Dominic Thiem, who had won his match, was told to end his news conference to make way for hers.

“Every player has to wait,” Thiem, the 2018 runner-up in the tournament, said (via the BBC) after advancing to the fourth round Saturday. “It shows a bad personality, in my opinion.”

L’Equipe, the French newspaper, and Agence France-Presse, were among those indicating that Williams didn’t seem to care where she met with reporters and offered to go to another room so that she could leave Roland Garros after her third-round upset at the hands of Sofia Kenin. She reportedly told organizers to “put me in another room, smaller, but now.”

That suggestion wasn’t followed, leaving Thiem, the fourth-seeded player from Austria, complaining to an official.

“What the hell? But it’s a joke, really,” he said, according to the BBC. “What’s the point of that, that I have to leave the room because she’s coming?”

What irritated him, he said, was “the principle,” the violation of how things usually are done.

“It doesn’t matter if it is me who sits in there, even if a junior is in there,” he said. “I am 100 percent sure Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal would never do something like that.”

Federer chalked it up to a “misunderstanding” and suggested that Williams should have waited in the locker room rather than the press center.

“I don’t know what went wrong but something went wrong for this to happen,” Federer said Sunday. “If I would have lost today against Leonardo Mayer, I would let him go first or decide when he wants to go to press as he’s got a next match. My next match is far, far away. So that’s just the way you go about it.”

Former players Boris Becker and Pat Cash were sympathetic to Thiem.

“He is a Roland-Garros finalist. He’s mature and one of the main players on the men’s tour and if he’s giving an interview in a news conference and he hasn’t finished, then everyone else has to wait, including Serena Williams,” Becker said (via Eurosport). “I think it was unfortunate for the organizers to put both players in this situation — they should know Dominic Thiem is having a news conference; when he’s finished, it’s Serena’s turn. It was awkward for the players and poor organization.”

Cash noted that “everyone has screwed up there. He’s not some junior; he’s a guy that got to the French Open final last year, semifinal the year before, he’s top 10, he’s one of the favorites here."

Thiem on Monday advanced to the quarterfinals against either Juan Martin del Potro or Karen Khachanov with a straight-sets victory over Gael Monfils.

