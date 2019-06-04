

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is still recovering from a gruesome leg injury he suffered last season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Alex Smith was photographed last week throwing a football during a session of the Redskins’ organized team activities that was not open to the media. The quarterback, who suffered a gruesome leg injury last season, still has a long way to go before being able to participate in a practice, though, and there are still questions about if he will ever play another game.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said Smith is able to play catch, but that’s about it.

“He’s recovering nicely, slowly but surely,” Gruden said. “It’s going to be a little bit of time, but soon as he’s able to, he’ll push it and get himself ready. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s going to be a pretty lengthy process, for the most part. Once he’s able to go, he’ll recover a lot quicker than people anticipate, I’m sure.”

[Trent Williams skips Redskins’ mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract with team]

Smith was injured during a game in November, fracturing the fibula and tibia in his right leg. He needed multiple surgeries and had a lengthy stay in the hospital.

The team did have cornerback Quinton Dunbar back on the field Tuesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve in early December. Dunbar, who was dealing with a nerve issue, worked with doctors in Miami in December and started to feel like himself in mid-January. A big part of the rehab was building up the muscles around the nerve.

“I feel awesome, I feel 100,” Dunbar said. "I feel way better than I did last year. I’m able to run, looking forward to the season.

“Everything is going to take care of itself. When I was on the field last year, I made my presence felt. I know what I can do. My main goal is to stay healthy. If I stay healthy, they’ll feel me.”

[Reuben Foster tore the LCL in his knee in addition to his ACL, Jay Gruden says]

Wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (shoulder) also practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in November. He was limited during Tuesday’s session.

“I wanted to play as long as I could help without the recovery going into next season,” Richardson said. “I think we timed it up perfect . . . It’s timing up perfect for me to be ready for this training camp.”

The Redskins didn’t have center Chase Roullier (shoulder) or tackle Geron Christian (knee) participate in practice. Tight end Jordan Reed (ankle) was present, but worked with trainers in the rehab area. Running back Derrius Guice (knee) and cornerback Danny Johnson (finger, knee) were held inside the facility to rehab.

Read more on the Washington Redskins:

Josh Doctson isn’t upset Redskins didn’t pick up his option, hopes to have a big season

Landon Collins debuts at Redskins OTAs, while rookie Jimmy Moreland shines

Jay Gruden says HBO should pick Raiders and his brother Jon for ‘Hard Knocks’