Both of this year’s Triple Crown races were spectacles. The horse that crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby was disqualified for interference; the offending jockey was suspended for 15 racing days; and an outraged owner filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The Preakness Stakes, not to be outdone, featured a riderless horse!

There have been bright spots, too, such as Master Fencer. Not only did he become the first horse bred in Japan to race in the Kentucky Derby, he finished seventh (elevated to sixth). A start in the Belmont Stakes also makes Master Fencer eligible for NYRA’s $1 million bonus, offered to any Japan-based winner of the “Test of the Champion.”

“He has a big heart and big lungs and is better suited to the longer distance,” Master Fencer’s regular exercise rider, Yosuke Kono, told the NYRA via interpreter. “He is not the type to make crazy speed. He has a long, strong late kick. For him, the mile and a half will be a lot better.”

Master Fencer isn’t the only contender in a wide-open Belmont. However, only one horse, Preakness winner War of Will, has appeared in each of the Triple Crown races. Tacitus is the only Belmont runner that hit the board in this year’s Kentucky Derby (fourth, later elevated to third). And Joevia is the only other horse in the field aside from War of Will that enters the Belmont off a win — a victory in a non-graded stakes race against a four-horse field in which one of the horses lost its rider.

Tacitus (9-5), not War of Will (2-1), is the morning-line favorite.

Post time: Saturday, 6:50 p.m. Eastern time, NBC

No. 1 Joevia (30-1)

Trainer: Greg Sacco

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Joevia’s win in the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park in May was against three other horses — and one of those, Red Gum, got injured at the quarter pole and lost his rider — and he was disqualified in the Wood Memorial for interference at the start of the race. Both of Joevia’s career victories (five lifetime starts) have come in the slop at Monmouth Park.

No. 2 Everfast (12-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Luis Saez

Calumet Farm’s Everfast has not won since a first-out maiden victory at Ellis Park last summer, and his closing style in the Preakness was aided by a fast pace. Still, you can’t overlook his pedigree: His dam’s sire, A.P. Indy, won the Belmont Stakes in 1992.

No. 3 Master Fencer (8-1)

Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

According to Trakus data, Master Fencer ran his final quarter-mile in the Kentucky Derby in 24.60 seconds, more than a half-second faster than the next-fastest final split in that race and almost a second faster than any Belmont Stakes horse exiting the Kentucky Derby. If he can stay in touch with the first flight of horses at the second call (the 1¼-mile mark in a 1½-mile race) that late kick could grab him a piece of the $1.5 million purse.

No. 4 Tax (15-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

The Withers winner and Wood Memorial runner-up was a non-factor in the Kentucky Derby (15th place), but his three triple-digit Brisnet speed figures are at least two more than anyone else in the field.

No. 5 Bourbon War (12-1)

Trainer: Mark Hennig

Jockey: Mike Smith

This son of Tapit held his own against both “winners” of the Kentucky Derby, finishing second to Code of Honor in the Fountain of Youth and fourth behind Maximum Security in the Florida Derby. And trainer Mark Hennig is just as confused as everyone else about Bourbon War’s eighth-place finish the Preakness.

“There’s no indication why he threw in that race,” Hennig told reporters Monday morning. “If you look at the chart of the race, he went from eighth, to 11th, to eighth — maybe when he was taken outside on the backside he thought he was supposed to ease up because he was out of the bridle for about a quarter-mile, then picked it up again in the stretch.”

The jockey switch from Irad Ortiz Jr. to Mike Smith is notable. The Hall of Fame rider has been aboard three Belmont Stakes winners: Drosselmeyer (2010), Palace Malice (2013) and Triple Crown winner Justify (2018).

No. 6 Spinoff (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

His connections are solid — trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes three times (Tapwrit, 2017; Palace Malice, 2013; Rags to Riches, 2007) — and you could throw out his Kentucky Derby performance as a result of distaste for the slop. Instead, look at his second-place finish in the Louisiana Derby in March as a better proxy for this colt’s potential. He hit the board despite going four-wide on the first turn and four-wide again on the far turn, earning a career-best 102 Brisnet speed figure in the process.

“We’ve had very high hopes for him,” Pletcher said. “He ran well in the Saratoga Special and in the Louisiana Derby he got the lead and idled a little bit. In retrospect, the Louisiana Derby is a pretty strong race.”

No. 7 Sir Winston (12-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Joel Rosario

This chestnut son of Awesome Again — the only Breeders’ Cup Classic winner to sire a Breeders’ Cup Classic winner (Ghostzapper in 2004) — hasn’t won since the Display Stakes at Woodbine in December. He does, however, outrun his odds. He broke his maiden at 10-1 over a synthetic track at Woodbine, finished third at 16-1 in a graded stakes race in his next outing at that same track, completed the superfecta at 33-1 in another graded stakes race at Aqueduct in February and finished second at 14-1 in the Peter Pan Stakes in May.

No. 8 Intrepid Heart (10-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

If you are looking for a pedigree conducive to a 1½-mile race, look no further than Intrepid Heart. His sire, Tapit, has sired three of the past five Belmont Stakes winners: Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016) and Tapwrit (2017). His dam, Flaming Heart, was sired by Touch Gold, winner of the 1997 Belmont Stakes. Another one of Flaming Heart’s progeny, Commissioner, finished second in the Belmont Stakes in 2014.

“In Intrepid Heart’s case, literally, since the day he was purchased, the thought was in our minds that this horse is really bred for the Belmont Stakes,” Pletcher told reporters Monday.

No. 9 War of Will (2-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

War of Will is seeking to become the first horse to finish fourth or worse in the Kentucky Derby and go on to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes since Point Given in 2001 and the first non-Derby winner to win both races since Afleet Alex in 2005.

No. 10 Tacitus (9-5)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

This year’s Wood Memorial winner rallied from 16th to fourth (upgraded to third through disqualification) in the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy (sealed) track. The trainer, Bill Mott, also won the Belmont in 2010 with Drosselmeyer.