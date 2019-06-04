

Two second half goals lifted Yorktown to its first region title. (Courtesy photo/Yorktown Athletics)

The Yorktown Patriots found themselves in an unfamiliar spot when they conceded a goal to Chantilly in the first half of the Class 6 Region D championship. It was the first time all season the Patriots had trailed.

“I could tell at halftime that they weren’t happy with their performance,” Coach Hannah Laman-Maharg said. “So we talked about playing our game, restoring more possession, moving the ball around a little bit more.”

The halftime adjustments led to a more aggressive offense, and it paid off as Chantilly put in two own goals off of crosses in the box to give Yorktown a 2-1 victory.

It’s the first-ever region title for the Patriots, who won a state championship in 2017 after finishing as runner-up at the regional level.

Now the Patriots must turn their attention to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal against South County.

“We’ve spent some time refocusing, talking about how Friday wasn’t our best performance,” Laman-Maharg said. “We talked about coming out a little bit stronger and not underestimating anyone.

“And we also talked about ‘this is it. Give all you have this week and then we’re done.”

The Stallions finished as runner-up in the 6C region as T.C. Williams earned a 1-0 victory.

Loudoun County scored a dramatic win over Woodgrove in the 4C championship, earning a victory on penalty kicks.

Final game winning PK save to win the regional finals. @LCRaiders @lchsgsoccer pic.twitter.com/fvSGXkUsrg — Douglas Horst (@pandohorst) May 31, 2019

The two teams have had quite the season series. They tied twice in the regular season, Woodgrove won the district championship in overtime and now the Raiders have gotten their revenge. If both teams take care of business in the state playoffs, they could meet for a fifth time with a championship on the line.

In Class 5, Maddie Blade and Caroline Davis scored as Stone Bridge earned a 2-0 win over Briar Woods in the Region C championship. The Bulldogs now carry their undefeated record into the state playoffs.

1. T.C. Williams (20-0-0) LR: 1

The Titans will face Chantilly in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

2. Yorktown (21-0-1) LR: 2

The Patriots will face South County in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

3. Stone Bridge (17-0-5) LR: 5

The Bulldogs will face Mountain View in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

4. Loudoun County (17-1-2) LR: 3

The Raiders will face Charlottesville in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

5. South County (14-3-1) LR: 6

The Stallions will look to bounce back from their loss to T.C. Williams in the Class 6 quarterfinals against Yorktown.

6. Briar Woods (16-4-2) LR: NR

The Falcons will face Albemarle in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

7. Woodgrove (16-2-3) LR: 9

The Wolverines will face Jefferson Forest in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

8. Robinson (14-3-0) LR: 7

The Rams fell to T.C. Williams in the 6C quarterfinals.

9. Madison (12-4-1) LR: 8

The Warhawks lost to Yorktown, 6-1, in the 6D quarterfinals.

10. Battlefield (16-3-1) LR: 4

The Bobcats fell to Oakton, 1-0, in the 6D quarterfinals.

Dropped out: No. 10 Patriot (11-4-2)

On the bubble: Woodbridge, Westfield, Chantilly