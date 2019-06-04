A Pennsylvania high school senior scored the ultimate prom date — and perhaps helped Steelers fans have the last laugh on Antonio Brown, too.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, resplendent in a green velvet tux, turned up at the Chartiers Valley prom in suburban Pittsburgh on Friday night with Anthony Molinaro, who wore matching duds. Molinaro, Smith-Schuster tweeted, had reached out in a direct message “a while back about needing someone to go with” and the Steelers star “decided why not.”

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

Smith-Schuster was a smash hit, posing for photos with other students, who shared the images on social media. He described the experience, promising video on his YouTube channel, as a “litty night at his school!”

Brown may be gone, but the end of his tenure wasn’t forgotten at the prom, where “F--- AB” was gleefully chanted. Now with the Oakland Raiders, Brown had publicly ripped Smith-Schuster’s late-season fumbles, and Smith-Schuster in turn tweeted that Brown had a big ego for taking “shots at people who show you love.”

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — AB (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster, the Steelers’ most productive receiver last season with 111 catches and 1,426 yards, appeared to have spent most of the prom posing for photos.

SO COOL! How nice is this?! Thanks to Channel 11 viewer Brittany Babish for sending these! @TeamJuJu of the @steelers went to the Chartiers Valley prom & took pics with her daughter Isabella & little son Roman. Awesome! #GoSteelers #BlackAndGold #JUJU #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Q9TNOJJlSK — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 1, 2019

And Molinaro’s take on the whole experience?

“Great dude,” he tweeted.

