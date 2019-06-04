

Golden State's Klay Thompson drives against Toronto's Danny Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The injury news didn’t get any better Monday for the banged-up Golden State Warriors, as the team announced that shooting guard Klay Thompson was questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, while center Kevon Looney was declared out indefinitely.

Both players were hurt Sunday in Golden State’s win over the Toronto Raptors, which evened the Finals at 1-1. The Warriors have been without all-star forward Kevin Durant, who injured his calf during the previous playoff round, but got back center DeMarcus Cousins in Game 1, after he suffered a thigh injury in the first round.

Looney left Sunday’s game in the first half and did not return. The Warriors on Monday said an MRI exam indicated he suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side, which affects the rib cage.

An MRI exam on Thompson, who was forced from the game in the fourth quarter, showed a mild strain of his left hamstring, according to the team.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

ESPN, citing a league source, wrote that “there is optimism among the Warriors” that Thompson can suit up for Game 3, which tips off Wednesday. A five-time all-star, he is second on the team to Durant in playoff minutes per game and is third in scoring to Durant and Stephen Curry.

Looney, a fourth-year player whose role has steadily grown, has been a valuable sixth man for the top-heavy Warriors. His importance only increased after Durant went out, but for the time being, Golden State will need increased contributions from other reserves, particularly big men Jordan Bell and Andrew Bogut.

In addition, Warriors starter Andre Iguodala has been coping with a calf injury and, according to Coach Steve Kerr, Curry was slowed by dehydration in Game 2.

It is possible that Durant, who has been engaging in on-court drills but has yet to participate in a full practice since his injury, could come back in Game 3, but he is considered more likely to return for Game 4 on Friday.

Steve Kerr said that while Kevin Durant hasn’t been fully cleared, it’s “feasible” for him to play after just one practice. Warriors will practice Tuesday and Thursday this week. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 2, 2019

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Read more:

Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over use of personal logo

Jerry Brewer: The Warriors built a dynasty with talent. They can sustain it with toughness.

DeMarcus Cousins, in first start since injury, has the game of his life in NBA Finals