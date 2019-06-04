

New Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell hopes the team will have more "explosive plays" this coming season. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

It was just a random pass on the first day of a minicamp during which the primary goal for Redskins players is to not get themselves hurt, but the 60-yard heave from quarterback Case Keenum to wide receiver Cam Sims seemed to symbolize something new. Washington is going to try to throw deeper this coming year.

With Sims and Paul Richardson Jr. back after season-ending injuries and Josh Doctson looking as strong as he has in his time with the team, the Redskins have been experimenting with longer throws in their offseason workouts than they used last season.

“Personally I would love to get back to [those],” new offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday.

Last season, the Redskins rarely pushed plays down the field. This was partly because quarterback Alex Smith, in his first year with the team, was extra-cautious and did not want to force long throws. But the team also didn’t have many downfield pass-catching options. Richardson, signed as a free agent to be a deep threat, fought shoulder injuries for half a season until he had to have surgery. Sims hurt his ankle in the first game and missed the season, and Smith appeared just to be starting a bond with Doctson before he broke his leg in November.

Now, with Smith’s career likely over and Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins battling to be the starting quarterback, the Redskins’ coaches have been calling for longer throws, realizing that they might have more players who can go deep and quarterbacks who can get the ball to them.

“I think [Haskins’s] skill set fits with having some vertical speed on the outside,” O’Connell said, adding that Haskins not only can throw deep but also from sideline to sideline — a critical skill that forces opponents to defend a wider stretch of the field horizontally as well as vertically. Doing so opens up the field for more effective runs as well as shorter passes in the middle.

Explosive plays, O’Connell calls them. And in his first season overseeing the offense after two years as quarterbacks coach, he hopes the Redskins can run more of them this coming season.

Most plans to push the ball downfield last year ended when Richardson went on injured reserve. But all hope left when Smith’s replacement, Colt McCoy, broke his fibula in early December. That left replacements Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson running barely more than a base offense. Throughout the season, running back Adrian Peterson was asked to carry the offense. He responded with 1,042 yards, but the offense was flat given all the injuries to the skill-position players.

O’Connell seemed optimistic that the offense can be more dynamic, especially on first and second downs where Washington became predictable last season, often running in those spots, forcing themselves into challenging third-down passing situations.

The key will be the health of the receivers. Richardson, for instance, returned to practice this week and Sims has run well and made several leaping catches in the offseason workouts. Doctson has impressed the coaches with the way he has gone up and grabbed passes in practice, reminding them of the promise that made him a first-round pick in 2016. Trey Quinn, the last player picked in the 2018 draft who played well when not sidelined with an ankle injury last season, has looked strong in the offseason practices and appears on track to fill the void opened when starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Jets.

Haskins has intrigued the coaches in the brief time they have had him in meetings and on the practice field. He has shown he can throw long and accurately, which helps them imagine an offense that will be more wide open. But they’ve noticed little things, too. For instance, senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh likes the way Haskins keeps his head up when pressured, allowing him to see the field when evading a pass rush. He also has seen that Haskins’s feet are quicker than they looked in college.

All the coaches love the way Haskins has absorbed a complex playbook, quickly learning concepts that usually take time for young players.

But they are also careful to not expect too much, knocking down any talk of considering Haskins as a potential starter the first week of the season.

“Anytime you have a young quarterback that you’re invested in like Dwayne, it’s a daily process,” O’Connell said. “You really don’t want to look at the end of that process now because he might start looking ahead and not start looking at tomorrow, making sure he has a really good minicamp. But as far as that I hope we can put him in the best possible situation to play.”

