

Reuben Foster tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee when he went down during the Redskins' first OTA practice. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster tore his lateral collateral ligament in addition to his anterior cruciate ligament when he was injured on the team’s first organized team activities practice, Washington Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday during the first day of the team’s minicamp.

The LCL injury will make Foster’s recovery more complicated, but he is still expected to return in time for the 2020 season.

Doctors already knew Foster had torn the ACL in his left knee when he went down on his first practice play as a Redskin on May 20, but were unsure of any further damage until they operated on him earlier last week.

Reuben Foster injury is painful for Redskins, who viewed him as a potential team leader

Foster, whom Washington claimed on waivers after the San Francisco 49ers released him last November following his second domestic violence arrest in less than a year, had recently been reinstated from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List after the charges had been dropped. He was expected to be a big piece of a defensive front seven that could be one of the league’s best.

He was injured during team’s first OTA drill, when he stepped on the foot of a backup guard and twisted his knee as he fell to the ground. Before the surgery, doctors worried he might have nerve damage as well but there are no reports that they found any.

“I don’t know how to process it, really,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said at the time. “We’ve had some bad luck over here for the last couple years, but this one here takes the cake because this was a noncontact drill and there was really no contact involved in it. He just landed funny. But we have to move on.”

