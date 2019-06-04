

Rob Ryan during rookie camp last month. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

With the Redskins’ mandatory minicamp set to begin Tuesday in Ashburn, hope springs eternal for at least one of the new experienced assistants on defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s staff. Inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who has overseen some very good and very bad defenses in his previous stints as a coordinator in New Orleans, Dallas, Cleveland and Oakland, is bullish about Washington’s chances of becoming one of the NFL’s stingiest units after an up-and-down 2018.

“I knew this was a top-five defense going in,” Ryan said last week on NBC Sports Washington’s “Redskins Talk” podcast. “I know it had a few hiccups at the end there when there was so many injuries, but this is an ultra-talented defense. We have an excellent coaching staff and we’re gonna do a great job. I have no doubt about it.”

It wasn’t entirely clear whether Ryan, who was hire d in January after spending the 2018 season as an NFL analyst for Sky Sports, was referring to last year’s Redskins defense or this year’s unit. Either way, the 56-year-old has lofty expectations for the players he is tasked with helping develop in Washington.

Last season, the Redskins ranked in the top five in both total defense and scoring defense entering a Week 9 game against the Falcons in which they allowed 491 yards in a 38-14 loss. Washington gave up a season-high 501 yards at Tampa Bay a week later, but won, 16-3, thanks to four turnovers. The Redskins’ defense sputtered over the season’s second half and finished 17th in yards allowed (353.4 per game) and 15th in points allowed (22.4 per game).

The last time the Redskins boasted a top-five defense was 2008 under coordinator Greg Blache. The last time Washington had even a top-10 defense was 2009. There’s been plenty of offseason talk about returning to those levels in the 10 years since, but the team yet to back it up on the field.

“I think we’re making all the right steps to be a top-five defense, definitely,” defensive end Stephen Bowen said in August 2012. The Redskins went on to win the NFC East that year, but Jim Haslett’s defense ranked 28th.

['Bethesda man to make bid for Redskins': How Daniel Snyder became an NFL owner 20 years ago]

“With the talent we have, the scheme that we have, if we’re able to stay healthy — obviously that’s a big if — we feel like we should be a top-10 defense,” defensive tackle Barry Cofield said the following June. “Anything outside of that, we’ll be disappointed. We’ll be letting our team down."

“If we work extremely hard like we’ve been doing and everybody plays together, no busted assignments, guys getting after it, being relentless, there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t be a top-10, if not top-five, defense,” linebacker Brian Orakpo agreed. Washington finished 18th and tied for 30th, respectively, in yards and points allowed that season.

Redskins Defense Ranks (Source: NFL.com)

Year Yards Per Game (Rank) Points Per Game (Rank) 2018 353.4 (17th) 22.4 (15th) 2017 347.9 (21st) 24.3 (T-27th) 2016 377.9 (28th) 23.9 (19th) 2015 380.6 (28th) 23.7 (17th) 2014 357.0 (20th) 27.4 (T-29th) 2013 354.1 (18th) 29.9 (T-30th) 2012 377.7 (28th) 24.3 (22nd) 2011 339.8 (13th) 22.9 (21st) 2010 389.3 (31st) 23.6 (T-21st) 2009 319.7 (10th) 21.0 (18th)

There are reasons for Ryan to be optimistic about the defense, despite the fact that Reuben Foster, who was expected to start at middle linebacker, was lost for the season with a knee injury on the first day of OTAs last month. The Redskins signed former Giants safety Landon Collins in March and drafted edge rusher Montez Sweat in the first round of April’s draft. Collins will essentially replace D.J. Swearinger, who was released in December for insubordination, while Sweat bolsters a defensive line that was already developing into one of the league’s best with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Matt Ioannidis.

Washington is also banking on its abundance of defensive coaching experience to turn its fortunes around. Ray Horton, another longtime defensive coordinator, was hired in January to coach the Redskins’ defensive backs.

“Everybody has got their roles,” Ryan said of the coaching staff. “I think the big thing is you identify what our strong suits are. We did that in the offseason. Greg [Manusky] talked about the system, how we have it and, as an assistant coach, your job is to advance the plan as best you can. We do have a lot of unique guys with a lot of experience. We’re the Over the Hill Gang. I know that’s a big-time deal here with the Redskins. Those were players back then, but now we’ve got some coaches that are little long in the tooth here . . . It’s going to be great to watch this team develop and really do some great things in the fall.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Oddsmakers set Redskins’ win total in 2019 at 6.5 Take the under.

Jay Gruden says HBO should pick Raiders and his brother Jon for ‘Hard Knocks’

Landon Collins says Redskins ‘stole the best quarterback’ in the draft

The pro football careers of Josh and Marrio Norman finally intersected in D.C.