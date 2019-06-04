

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Georgetown Hoyas forward Trey Mourning (33) tries to muscle his way past Appalachian State Mountaineers forward Hunter Seacat (50) during the first half of the game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Appalachian State Mountaineers at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Trey Mourning had just completed his first NBA pre-draft workout on Monday morning, but looked at ease inside the Washington Wizards’ practice facility in Congress Heights. He was mindful to request a towel to wipe down his sweaty face before facing a miniature throng of reporters. Later, as a learning linguist, the 22-year-old made plans to schmooze with the boss.

“I speak a bit of Greek, too. I want to make my way over to Mr. Leonsis, if I can catch him and talk to him in Greek a little bit,” Mourning said, smiling at the thought of conversing with the team’s majority owner Ted Leonsis, the grandson of Greek immigrants.

Mourning, who recently completed his five-year college career at Georgetown, has the confidence of someone who’s been in these professional settings before. Being the son of Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning played no small role.

As a teenager, Alonzo Mourning III (he’s gone by Trey throughout his life) would get perturbed when people would merely identify him as his father’s son. Shizz Alston Jr., a four-year player from Temple, can understand that feeling. He grew up in the Philadelphia basketball bubble where his father, Levan, was well known.

“Everywhere you go people know him and he’s a real recognizable face in Philly,” Alston said of his father. “He’s a big guy. Big name.”

On one hand, Mourning and Alston are proud of the burdens they bear. Both sons have their father’s names, chose their father’s alma maters to play college basketball and wore their father’s jersey numbers — No. 33 for Mourning and No. 10 for Alston. However, now as a pair of NBA draft hopefuls, the men feel comfortable in their own identities.

“I did go through that phase a little bit, kind of an angry phase,” Mourning said about being better known for what his father had accomplished. “But at the same time as long as you set goals that are bigger than anything your parents have done . . . and you’re doing what you do for the right reasons, I think everything else will take care of itself.”

Mourning, 22, started a career-high 11 games during the 2018-19 season as a graduate student at Georgetown — he missed all of 2017-18 after undergoing hip surgery. Although he averaged just 6.3 points per game in that final year, Mourning has billed himself as a defender and rebounder to NBA decision-makers. If that sounds familiar, the elder Mourning was known as one of the best defensive centers of his era and won defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons (1999 and 2000).

Though Trey looks and sounds like his father, the superficial comparisons end there. Outside of basketball, Mourning has found his own lane through music and languages. For his 16th birthday, he asked for a Rosetta Stone program to learn Portuguese. He now says he’s conversational in at least four languages.

“I’m not in anyone’s shadow,” Mourning said. “I realize now it’s all about how you see yourself. I see myself as Trey Mourning, as a great person he is.”

Levan Alston Sr. won a pair of conference championships and played in the NCAA tournament during his two years at Temple in the mid-'90s. In his 1995-96 senior season, Alston, who transferred to Temple, ranked third in the Atlantic 10 in steals and seventh in assists, according to statistics on basketball-reference.com. Alston went on to play professionally overseas but as a North Philadelphia native, his his name loomed large in the city’s basketball circles.

Alston Jr. enjoyed being compared to his father’s game but after a childhood of benefits from being Levan’s kid, he decided to change his name to Shizz the moment he got to Temple. Family and friends had known him by the nickname, which his father had shortened from his middle name, Shawn, but Alston wanted the rest of greater Philadelphia to know about Shizz. The small act in changing his name served as a momentous shift in Alston’s development.

“I got afforded a lot of opportunities because of that, similar to Trey,” Alston said. “I was put in different places because my dad was who he was but then when I got to college, I kind of wanted to make a name for myself, so that’s why I changed my name to Shizz."

As a senior, the 6-foot-4 Alston led his conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game and the Owls advanced to the NCAA tournament. This spring, Alston earned a bid to play in the Portsmouth Invitational, the nation’s premier tournament for college basketball seniors. There, Alston teamed up with Mourning and their roster advanced to the semifinals.

After their Monday reunion with the Wizards, both men are headed in separate ways and, in a sense, returning home. Mourning, who grew up in Miami, has a visit scheduled with the Heat — the team in which his father won a championship and continues to work in an executive role. Alston has three more workouts this week, including with the Philadelphia 76ers. Even with his hometown’s professional team, it’s hard for Alston to escape playing under someone else’s shadow — his godfather, Aaron McKie, once played with the Sixers. Still, the player who goes by ‘Shizz’ wants to let people know he’s more than just his father’s son.

“Set my own destiny, my own milestones,” Alston said. “It was fun for a while but I wanted to be my own person.”

