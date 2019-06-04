

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is looking for a new contract. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed the first day of the Washington Redskins’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday, as the left tackle looks to negotiate a new contract with the team. Coach Jay Gruden said he has spoken with Williams and called it “something personal between him and his agent and the organization.”

Gruden added: “I want him back in the worst way . . . At the end of the day, there is a business side of pro football.”

Williams has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $66 million deal that expires after the 2020 season. The contract extension made him the highest-paid tackle in NFL history when it was signed in 2015. His base salary, according to the salary website Over The Cap, is $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020. The total value of his deal ranks fourth in the league among left tackles, but his annual average salary of $13.2 million currently ranks sixth.

Gruden said that Williams wouldn’t have practiced even if he had reported to Tuesday’s minicamp, because he is still recovering from a spring surgery to remove a benign growth on his scalp.

Williams will turn 31 years old on July 19 and hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2013. He hasn’t played in more than 13 games since the 2015 season. The Redskins appeared to struggle in pass-protection sessions Tuesday, with newly signed Ereck Flowers taking the starting reps at left tackle.

There appeared to be little concern among teammates about Williams being ready to play whenever the 10th-year veteran arrives.

“It is what it is,” said running back Adrian Peterson, who is close friends with Williams and owns a gym with him. “Trent, he’s a professional. ... His film speaks for itself. So, whenever he gets back in here, he’ll be ready to roll.”

Williams does seem to have a bit of leverage at the moment, due to the team’s lack of depth at tackle. Second-year player Geron Christian would be in line as the backup, but he’s still recovering from a torn medical collateral ligament in his knee. The organization no longer has swing tackle Ty Nsekhe, who signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. Flowers, a former first-round pick who struggled at tackle with the New York Giants, was signed to play left guard.

“I know Trent, man, and the one thing about Trent is I know he’s working hard,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “I’ve trained with him in Houston plenty of times, so I know that guy wakes up training and goes to sleep training. I know he’s doing what he needs to do to get his body right and taking care of himself as well.”

