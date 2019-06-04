

Tim Ream, shown in a Premier League match with Fulham earlier this year, said he is eager for the U.S. team to "right the wrongs" of the last World Cup qualifying cycle. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Since the U.S. national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the federation began a rebuilding effort, the team’s only tests have come in the form of friendlies, largely inconsequential matches without championships on the line.

But now, almost a year since the World Cup ended and six months after Coach Gregg Berhalter took charge, the U.S. heads toward its first major competition, the Concacaf Gold Cup, with the hope of a better future.

That puts a bit more importance on the next two friendlies, Wednesday against Jamaica at Audi Field and Sunday against Venezuela in Cincinnati: Those who perform well will be part of the roster that leads the program in its first concrete steps forward under Berhalter.

The U.S. staff has until midnight Wednesday, just a couple hours after the friendly against Jamaica, to submit its 23-man roster for the Gold Cup, the continental championship featuring countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean that will begin on June 15. Though the staff has nearly solidified its squad for the month-long, biennial tournament, Berhalter said decisions about a few spots will be determined by performance against the Reggae Boyz.

“Obviously, the staff will want to get off to a good start in tournament play,” said defender Tim Ream, who first played with the national team in 2010. “And for us, we want to put right the wrongs that have happened with qualifying for the World Cup.”

The game in Washington will be a chance to involve “some of these guys that have been working hard for a week” at training camp at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Berhalter said, while the roster against Venezuela will more closely resemble the squad he calls upon for the Gold Cup.

Two European-based players — Chelsea-bound midfielder Christian Pulisic, the highest-profile player in the U.S. program, and Tyler Adams, who recently returned from injury and finished his season with German club RB Leipzig — are not on the roster for the game in Washington. Berhalter said Pulisic will join the team Thursday and Adams will arrive June 11, dates determined by the performance staff.

Though neither player will be in the mix for the Jamaica friendly and Adams won’t join in time for the second either, Berhalter said he is not concerned about building toward the Gold Cup without them. Other players can fill their roles in Berhalter’s system and he said it’s “important to develop those other options.”

The Americans have played four friendlies under Berhalter, defeating Panama, Costa Rica and Ecuador, and drawing with Chile. Heading into Wednesday’s game — a rematch of the 2017 Gold Cup final, which the United States won, 2-1 — they hold an all-time 15-2-8 advantage in the series.

Berhalter and his staff chose Jamaica as one of the team’s friendly opponents to help prepare for the upcoming tournament. Berhalter described the Jamaican squad as physical and experienced.

“We will face opponents like this in the Gold Cup,” Berhalter said, “and it's good for us to get a test.”

The United States will begin its pursuit of a confederation title June 18 against Guyana at Allianz Field, home to Minnesota United of MLS. In the group stage, the Americans will also play Trinidad and Tobago and Panama. Thay have advanced to the final of six of the last seven editions of the tournament.

Before the Jamaica friendly, they held a combined preparation camp that included established members of the senior national team alongside players from the under-23 squad. Just nine players who attended those integrated training sessions are on the roster for the friendly, so the game will also include more recent arrivals. MLS players, including D.C. United’s Paul Arriola, joined the group after last weekend’s games.

“The culmination of this whole group, I think, has been put together in a good way and a smart way where it’s rounded out and complete in a lot of ways,” midfielder Wil Trapp said of the senior national team. “That gives us a lot of confidence. I think it provides experience but youth and excitement, which you want in a team.”

In recent years, Ream said the team had “lost a togetherness and a fight and an attitude that is very much American soccer,” which the new staff and players are working to reestablish after missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The roster for the friendly, as well as the provisional 40-man Gold Cup roster, includes players with a wide range of experience. Some have returned to training camp after long hiatuses from the team.

Forward Joe Gyau, from Silver Spring, Md., hadn’t been with the national team for more than four years after dealing with injuries. Forward Jozy Altidore, the program’s third all-time leading scorer, returned to camp for the first time since 2017. Four players on the roster for the friendly could make their international debuts. They’re complemented by veterans, such as 31-year-old midfielder Michael Bradley and 30-year-old defender Omar Gonzalez, and fast-risers like Pulisic.

Even without a full-strength squad, the goal Wednesday is to get prepared for the Gold Cup, its first tournament in a new World Cup cycle.

“You play in friendly games, and they’re competitive, but when there’s a trophy on the line, it’s a different sense of competition,” Berhalter said. “Then you add to it the fact that you have travel involved. You have a lot of games in a short period of time, and that’s fantastic. . . . It’s going to really expose us to adversity, and that’s going to really help shape who we are as group.”

