

Carli Lloyd and the United States are favored to win the World Cup, but France leads a deeper group of contenders. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The United States is a slight favorite to defend its world championship in the tournament that begins Friday, but with the host team overdue for a trophy and several programs making notable gains, this World Cup promises to be the most competitive ever.

An unfortunate draw placed the United States (which will open play in Group F) and France (Group A) on a collision course in the quarterfinals. Germany (Group B) has reemerged as a championship threat, while Australia (Group C) and the Netherlands (Group E) have the personnel and ambition to go a long way. In superstar Marta’s last bid for the world title, is Brazil (Group C) a group-stage bust or a serious contender?

Read on for the picks to advance to the knockout round, along with the tournament schedule.

Two teams from each group, and four of the six third-place teams, will advance to the round of 16.

All times Eastern.

Group A

The favorite: At home, the pressure is on France’s Les Bleus to finally advance to the final of a major competition after quarterfinal and semifinal exits at the World Cup, Olympics and European Championship. The only defeat in 2018-19 has come to Germany in February.

The contender: A former world power (1991 finalist, 1995 champion, 2007 semifinalist), Norway will attempt to regain elite status without superstar Ada Hegerberg, who quit the national team over treatment of female players.

The others: Nigeria’s Super Falcons have not advanced out of group play since 1999, while South Korea is seeking consecutive berths in the round of 16.

W D L GF GA Diff. Pts. France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 7

France vs. South Korea in Paris, 3 p.m.

June 8

Norway vs. Nigeria in Reims, 3 p.m.

June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea in Grenoble, 9 a.m.

France vs. Norway in Nice, 3 p.m.

June 17

France vs. Nigeria in Rennes, 3 p.m.

Norway vs. South Korea in Reims, 3 p.m.

Group B

The favorite: Germany, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, will carry a 12-game unbeaten streak into a tournament it won in 2003 and ’07 but exited in the semifinals four years ago. Die Nationalelf roared through qualifying with a 7-1-0 mark and 38-3 goal differential.

The contender: From a traditional soccer country with resources, Spain’s La Roja is beginning to rise on the world stage. After winning all eight qualifiers by a 25-2 margin, it might be ahead of schedule.

The others: China’s Steel Roses have World Cup pedigree and 2018 Asian player of the year Wang Shuang, while South Africa’s Banyana Banyana are likely to learn hard lessons from their World Cup debut.

W D L GF GA Diff. Pts. China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 8

Germany vs. China in Rennes, 9 a.m.

Spain vs. South Africa in Le Havre, noon

June 12

Germany vs. Spain in Valenciennes, noon

June 13

China vs. South Africa in Paris, 3 p.m.

June 17

Spain vs. China in Le Havre, noon

Germany vs. South Africa in Montpellier, noon

Group C

The favorite: Australia’s Matildas have never ventured past the quarterfinals, but with a vaunted attack led by Sam Kerr, they are poised for a possible run to the final. They’ve seemed to have rebounded from the stunning ouster of coach Alen Stajcic early this year.

The contender: Brazil possesses wonderful talent but, without proper support from the government and soccer federation, the program has missed opportunities to become a power in the women’s game.

The others: Italy’s Le Azzurre is back in the World Cup for the first time in 20 years with true hopes of advancing. Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz made enormous strides in qualifying for the first time, but now face a huge challenge.

[An unpaid coach and Bob Marley’s daughter sparked Jamaica’s incredible World Cup run]

W D L GF GA Diff. Pts. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 9

Australia vs. Italy in Valenciennes, 7 a.m.

Brazil vs. Jamaica in Grenoble, 9:30 a.m.

June 13

Australia vs. Brazil in Montpellier, noon

June 14

Jamaica vs. Italy in Reims, noon

June 18

Australia vs. Jamaica in Grenoble, 3 p.m.

Brazil vs. Italy in Valenciennes, 3 p.m.

Group D

The favorite: The Lionesses of England seem on the verge of something big after advancing to the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup and 2017 European Championship. Since January 2018, the operation has been run by former Manchester United standout Phil Neville.

The contender: Japan’s revamped squad is not expected to reach a third consecutive final, but with a rising youth corps and proven system, a serious run is not out of the question.

The others: Passage to the knockout stage would further the cause of Argentina, which has slowly gained respect at home in a male-dominated sport. Scotland qualified for the first time, and with greater resources, the program is on the right path.

W D L GF GA Diff. Pts. Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 9

England vs. Scotland in Nice, noon

June 10

Japan vs. Argentina in Paris, noon

June 14

Japan vs. Scotland in Rennes, 9 a.m.

England vs. Argentina in La Havre, 3 p.m.

June 19

England vs. Japan in Nice, 3 p.m.

Scotland vs. Argentina in Paris, 3 p.m.

Group E

The favorite: If you’re looking for a team to make a massive breakthrough this summer, the Netherlands is at top of the list. The Dutch won the 2017 European Championship and feature exciting attackers including Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) and Lieke Martens (Barcelona).

The contender: After faltering in the quarterfinals at home in 2015, Canada should not have much trouble in group play but probably doesn’t have enough to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2003.

The others: Guided by former U.S. coach Tom Sermanni, New Zealand’s Football Ferns are seeking to advance out of group play for the first time. Cameroon’s Les Lionnes are aiming to replicate their two-victory performance in group play four years ago.

W D L GF GA Diff. Pts. Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 10

Canada vs. Cameroon in Montpellier, 3 p.m.

June 11

Netherlands vs. New Zealand in Le Havre, 9 a.m.

June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon in Valenciennes, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. New Zealand in Grenoble, 3 p.m.

June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand in Montpellier, noon

Canada vs. Netherlands in Reims, noon

Group F

The favorite: The top-ranked United States has won the World Cup three times and Olympic gold four times, but its earliest exit in major competition (2016 Olympic quarterfinals vs. Sweden) has helped motivate a squad with enough depth and experience to field two quality teams.

[USWNT fights for equal pay as it fights to defend World Cup title]

The contender: Sweden has been among the most reliably strong programs since women’s soccer took root, and for the fifth straight tournament, it landed in the same group as the Americans.

The others: With a surprising second-place finish at Copa America Femenina (South American championship), Chile qualified for the first time. Thailand is back on the world stage after debuting in Canada four years ago.

W D L GA GF Diff. Pts. Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group schedule

June 11

Sweden vs. Chile in Rennes, noon

United States vs. Thailand in Reims, 3 p.m.

June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand in Nice, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Chile in Paris, noon

June 20

United States vs. Sweden in Le Havre, 3 p.m.

Chile vs. Thailand in Rennes, 3 p.m.

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

June 22

Match 38: Group B winner vs. third-place team from Group A, C or D in Grenoble, 11:30 a.m.

Match 37: Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up in Nice, 3 p.m.

June 23

Match 39: Group D winner vs. third-place team from Group B, E or F in Valenciennes, 11:30 a.m.

Match 40: Group A winner vs. third-place team from Group C, D or E in Le Havre, 3 p.m.

June 24

Match 41: Group F winner vs. Group B runner-up in Reims, noon

Match 42: Group E runner-up vs. Group F runner-up in Paris, 3 p.m.

June 25

Match 43: Group C winner vs. third-place team from Group A, B or F, noon

Match 44: Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

June 27

Match 45: Match 37 winner vs. Match 39 winner in Le Havre, 3 p.m.

June 28

Match 46: Match 40 winner vs. Match 41 winner in Paris, 3 p.m.

June 29

Match 47: Match 43 winner vs. Match 44 winner in Valenciennes, 9 a.m.

Match 48: Match 38 winner vs. Match 42 winner in Rennes, 12:30 p.m.

Semifinals

July 2: Match 45 winner vs. Match 46 winner in Lyon, 3 p.m.

July 3: Match 47 winner vs. Match 48 winner in Lyon, 3 p.m.

Third-place match

July 6 in Nice, 11 a.m.

Final

July 7 in Lyon, 11 a.m.