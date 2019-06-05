

Kevin Durant has taken to sporting a hoodie that reads “Been Through the Fire.” (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kevin Durant watched the Golden State Warriors’ practice last week while wearing a dark hoodie emblazoned with the message, “Been Through The Fire.” He may think so, but Charles Barkley says the fire Durant has experienced with the Warriors can’t compare to what he would face if he were to play in New York.

“Well I’d say, 'Kevin you’re one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen. You’ve also got some of the thinnest skin I’ve ever seen. I don’t know if you’re made for New York City,’” Barkley said during a conference call to promote the American Century Championship golf tournament next month in Lake Tahoe (via SNY’s Ian Begley). “I think that would be the toughest aspect.”

Durant can opt out of his Warriors contract this summer, and speculation has been rampant that he might end up playing for the Knicks in Manhattan, or for the Nets in the possibly more forgiving atmosphere of Brooklyn.

Since leaving Oklahoma City for the Bay Area in the summer of 2016, Durant’s profile has expanded exponentially — for better and for worse. He has drawn criticism for upsetting the league’s competitive balance and has sparred with fans and reporters, from well-known media members (like Fox’s Chris Broussard) to virtually anonymous fans. He also found himself at the epicenter of a 2017 social media episode in which he was found to have been clapping back at critics while using burner accounts.

“If he’s arguing with these teenagers online, he’s not going to be able to deal with that New York media,” Barkley said. “He’s a great person, he’s a great player. I don’t think he has the mental makeup to play in New York. That’s just my personal opinion.”

The attention on Durant ramped up significantly, even by the standards applied to someone who was the 2014 NBA MVP, when he joined the Warriors three years ago. Now, the team is trying for an NBA championship three-peat, facing the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Oakland. Durant, MVP of the last two finals, has missed Golden State’s last seven playoff games with a calf injury and won’t play in Game 3. Barkley reiterated his belief that Durant won’t play at all in the Finals, but earlier in the week Coach Steve Kerr said it was “feasible” that Durant could play after practicing only once.

“[I]t’s really a day-to-day thing. If we had a crystal ball,” Kerr told reporters, “we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It’s just an injury — there’s been a lot of gray area.”

Gray areas don’t go over well in New York

