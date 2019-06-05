

Todd Peterson celebrates a win with his LSU teammates last month. (Butch Dill/AP)

LSU right-handed reliever Todd Peterson loves to hit every bit as much as Max Scherzer. If he pitches anything like the Nationals’ ace, Washington’s seventh-round pick in this week’s MLB draft will turn out to be a real steal.

In 2015, then-Nationals manager Matt Williams revealed that Scherzer would lobby to pinch-hit on days he wasn’t pitching, going so far as to leave printouts on Williams’s desk with his career batting stats against the opposing team’s staff. Peterson, meanwhile, has demonstrated he is not above lying to his manager if it means he gets a chance to swing the bat.

Last year, during an elimination game against South Carolina in the SEC tournament, LSU took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Peterson’s spot in the batting order came up. The Tigers had lost their designated hitter earlier in the game, so Peterson, then a sophomore, would either have to hit for himself or be removed from the game for a pinch hitter. LSU Manager Paul Mainieri wanted Peterson to pitch the bottom half of the inning, so he sent him to the plate for his first collegiate at-bat with explicit instructions — to strike out.

“I told him to stand in the batter’s box, take three strikes and not move,” Mainieri told reporters. “He looked at me with a sad face, like he was kind of hurt."

While South Carolina made a pitching change, Mainieri asked Peterson if he ever hit in high school.

“I go, ‘Yeah, I hit bombs!’” Peterson recalled later. “He was like, ‘All right, swing away.’”

Peterson ripped a double off the left field wall to score two insurance runs and then limited the Gamecocks to one run in the bottom of the 12th to clinch LSU’s 6-4 win.

After the game, SEC Network’s sideline reporter asked Peterson about his mind-set when he stepped in the batter’s box.

“Go yard,” Peterson said. “I mean, I’m a pitcher. Why not swing as hard as I can? I’ve got nothing to lose.”

In the postgame news conference, Peterson came clean when asked about the last time he had an at-bat in a competitive game.

“Coach, I’ll be honest, I didn’t hit in high school,” he said, turning toward Mainieri, who was two seats to his left. “My coach wouldn’t let me. I hit BP a couple of times — I did hit nukes, I’ll tell you that, but yeah."

“What?!” Mainieri said, before removing his cap and putting his hands on his head. “So you lied to me?”

“Coach, I wanted to swing,” Peterson replied.

“Thank you for lying to me,” Mainieri said.

It wasn’t the first time Peterson exaggerated his hitting abilities.

“He would come up to me and said, ‘You got to let me hit,'" Jeff Perez, who became the manager at Lake Mary High in Florida before Peterson’s senior year, told the Times-Picayune. “'You know I can hit nukes and I can help the team win.'"

Perez said Peterson went hitless in six at-bats early that season, including four strikeouts.

“He would hit some bombs [during batting practice], but one out of every 10 pitches doesn’t constitute what we’re looking for,” Perez said. “He would hit an occasional blast because of that. That didn’t translate into being an everyday guy."

As LSU prepares to host Florida State in a best-of-three Super Regional showdown beginning Saturday, Peterson is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44⅔ innings. Barring another unlikely at-bat this weekend or in the College World Series, he will finish his LSU career 1 for 1 at the plate. When his next manager asks if he hit in college, Peterson can truthfully say, “Yeah, and I had a 2.000 slugging percentage.” Scherzer would be impressed.

(Thanks to @videnieks)

