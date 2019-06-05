

After taking Game 2 in Toronto, the Warriors have to feel good returning to Oakland for Wednesday's Game 3. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

It’s a series now. We’re all knotted up at one game apiece in the NBA Finals, with the defending champion Golden State Warriors heading for the comforts of home. Can the Toronto Raptors steal one on the road? Or is Golden State, on the heels of a massive run in Sunday’s third quarter, officially back on track?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Game 3.

NBA Finals Game 3: Raptors at Warriors

DATE: Wednesday, June 5

TIME: 9 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

TV CHANNEL: ABC

STREAMING: Watch ESPN

INJURIES: Warriors (Kevin Durant, calf; Kevon Looney)

Catch up since Game 2

DeMarcus Cousins, in first start since injury, has the game of his life in NBA Finals

The Warriors built a dynasty with talent. They can sustain it with toughness.

Warriors even up NBA Finals, beating Raptors in Game 2, 109-104

Barack Obama gets ‘MVP’ chants, standing ovation in Toronto at Game 2 of NBA Finals

Steve Kerr, wearing ‘Vote For Our Lives’ shirt, speaks out again after Virginia Beach shooting

NBA’s global ambitions get a boost from Toronto’s arrival in Finals

Four hours from the Raptors’ home, the cradle of basketball also resides in Ontario

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

NBA Finals preview

>> For years, a certain superlative — “best player in the league” — has been the sole domain of LeBron James, whose streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances ended at eight this season. Right on cue, the LeBron-less void of this year’s playoffs has birthed a fascinating and layered debate about James’s successor. These Finals will feature three stars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard — who can make compelling cases for the throne. (Read more)

>> Kawhi Leonard is back in the NBA Finals, but this will be a very different series than the one that helped make Leonard a household name five years ago. He no longer defers or plays in anyone’s shadow, he isn’t surrounded by legends, and he isn’t coached by one of the sport’s all-time greats. Crucially, he won’t be leading a team-wide plan to slow down a single superstar. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of such an effort. (Read more)

>> Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard should be counting the days until free agency only because they can’t wait to sign new contracts to remain in two of the best situations in the NBA. Instead, it feels like the Finals represent a dual ending. For Durant, it could conclude one of the most successful and polarizing three-year stints a professional athlete has ever had. For Leonard, it could be a one-and-done season for the ages with a team that risked it all by trading for him without assurances he would sign long-term. (Read more)

>> The Raptors franchise is making its NBA Finals debut this week, so “pinch yourself” moments are inevitable. Toronto, though, appears as ready as it will ever be for its turn on center stage when the Finals open. (Read more)

Full NBA Finals schedule