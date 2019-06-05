

Aaron Rodgers, left, might have a few more things to say to Mitchell Trubisky after the next Packers-Bears game. (Nam Y. Huh)

Okay, maybe Aaron Rodgers isn’t the greatest at throwing back some suds.

However, the Packers’ star showed that he was more than capable of firing back at other NFL quarterbacks who have been intent on showing off their own beer-chugging prowess.

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me,” Rodgers declared Tuesday on a Wisconsin sports-radio station.

No word yet on whether the two-time NFL MVP performed his discount double-check move in celebration of the vicious line. He has to take his victories where he can these days, though, in light of his embarrassing display last month.

While attending a Bucks playoff game, he was challenged to join teammate David Bakhtiari in chugging a beer and, well, Rodgers didn’t exactly prove to be among Milwaukee’s best.

Note that, in the video, Bakhtiari actually pounded two full beers in quick succession while Rodgers was unable to get through one not-full cup. Of course, Bakhtiari is a beefy offensive lineman, so perhaps it wasn’t a fair fight, but it didn’t help Rodgers’s case that, during the same game, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made short work of what was left in his cup.

Since then, beer-chugging has become something of a thing among NFL quarterbacks, starting that very evening with an NFC North rival of Rodgers, Matthew Stafford. The Lions signal-caller was shown showing how it’s done, with the Bucks playoff game very noticeably on in the background.

Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂



(via kbstafford89/IG) pic.twitter.com/Etw2w7QwjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

At that point, it was on like Donkey Kong with a beer bong. Wherever an NFL quarterback has appeared at a recent sporting event, it seems, he has taken it upon himself to take no longer with lager than absolutely necessary.

That group includes the reigning NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, as well as another NFC North quarterback, the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky. The Bills’ Josh Allen showed he was not to be outdone, chugging a beer on his way to picking up a trophy for winning a home-run derby at a team-related charity softball game.

Hey now.#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house!

Chugged a beer.

Not sure how full it was, but still better than Rodgers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NKddIFftDC — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 2, 2019

Shoutout cameraman @ChaseDaniel you were a good opponent 10 pic.twitter.com/CKvjM7ZdKo — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) June 1, 2019

Rocket arm.

Looks good in shorts.

And he can crush a softball.@JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! 🥎 #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Bb1iLQN1qg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2019

In fairness, the average age of those three quarterbacks is 23.3, and it only goes up to 25.25 if Stafford is included. By contrast, Rodgers is 35, well past his prime party-hearty years.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is 41 and famously finicky about what he puts in his body, and even he showed last year that he could chug a beer as easily as he could read a defense.

But has Brady appeared on “Game of Thrones” and crushed it on “Celebrity Jeopardy”? Alright, then.

In any event, if other quarterbacks, particularly in Rodgers’s division, want to spend the offseason pouring beers down their throats while he pores over his playbook, all the better for him, right?

Rodgers has also been spending some time on social media, and his recent “like” of a tweet by a longtime Packers reporter hinted at where he might have gotten the idea for his crack about “talent.”

The rest of the quarterbacks in the league finding something they’re better at than Aaron Rodgers... pic.twitter.com/LfBJVTeAY8 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) June 2, 2019

