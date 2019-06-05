

Hank Haney, left, and Tiger Woods have a discussion ahead of the 2009 Masters. (Chris O'Meara)

Hank Haney’s latest coaching advice seems to be: When you find yourself in deep rough, keep making big swings.

Not content with claiming vindication after his insensitive and snide prediction that a Korean golfer would win the U.S. Women’s Open came to pass, Haney took some time Tuesday to fire back at Tiger Woods.

Woods, who was coached by Haney from 2004 to 2010, had said last week that Haney deserved to be suspended from his SiriusXM PGA Tour radio show for his comments on Korean players and the LPGA. Haney took a few days to respond, but he may have been waiting for his revenge to be served at an appropriately frigid temperature.

In a note posted to Twitter on Monday, Haney made an apparent reference to the infidelities that cost Woods his marriage.

“Amazing how [Woods] has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women,” Haney wrote.

He added: “I spent six great years coaching Tiger, and not once did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word. Now, in addition to being a 15 time major champion, I guess he thinks he’s also a mind reader?"

Haney closed his note with the hashtag “glasshouses.”

The genesis of their back-and-forth came last week, when Steve Johnson, co-host of Haney’s SiriusXM radio show, asked him about the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open. Haney joked that he would “predict a Korean” to win the event and said, “I couldn’t name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour.”

“Nah, maybe I could,” Haney then said. “Well, I’d go with ‘Lee.’ If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right. I don’t know … Lexi Thompson … Michelle Wie’s hurt. I don’t know that many."

Later in the show, Haney asked Johnson, “Isn’t there a lot of girls on the LPGA Tour with the same name, right?”

After he was sharply criticized by several current and former LPGA players — including Wie, who accused him of racism and sexism — Haney posted an apology to Twitter.

“In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour,” he wrote, “I offended people and I am sorry.”

The following day, however, the PGA Tour and SiriusXM issued a joint statement announcing his suspension and describing his remarks as insensitive.

“I accept my suspension and apologize again," Haney said in the news release.

[Sally Jenkins: Hank Haney swung and missed with his sexist, xenophobic laziness. Ignore him.]

Asked Friday about the comments made by his former swing coach, Woods said: “You just can’t look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved.”

By Sunday evening, after Jeongeun Lee6′s victory at the U.S. Women’s Open, Haney was sounding much less contrite.

“My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts,” Haney said in a tweet, one that he linked to the previous tweet in which he had apologized. “Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”

“Who’s The Great Predictor now,” he wrote, while tagging Johnson in another tweet.

Congratulations to Jeongeun Lee6 on your great win at the US Women’s Open. I knew you’d win. Who’s The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson @steveyrayj — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 3, 2019

Woods has yet to respond to Haney’s latest tweet, at least in public.

Haney resigned as Woods’s coach in May 2010 at a particularly rocky time for the golfer, who had returned from multiple knee surgeries but was struggling to regain his stellar form. More significantly, Woods was losing sponsors and his marriage would soon end.

Two years later saw the publication of a book by Haney, “The Big Miss,” in which he recounted his time coaching Woods. The book divulged personal details about Woods, including his interest in abandoning golf and joining the Navy SEALs, according to Haney.

Woods said little about the book at the time, but his agent, Mark Steinberg, blasted it in a statement.

Haney’s “armchair psychology about Tiger, on matters he admits they didn’t even discuss, is ridiculous,” Steinberg said then.

He added: “The disruptive timing of this book shows that Haney’s self-promotion is more important to him than any other person or tournament. What’s been written violates the trust between a coach and player and someone also once considered a friend.”

