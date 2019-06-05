

Trent Williams walks through the locker room after the last game of last season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins star left tackle Trent Williams is skipping minicamp practices due to frustration with the team’s training staff, according to three people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The issue has to do with treatment of a growth on Williams’ head that had to be surgically removed this winter.

“I think where the frustration might lie is in the timing of a diagnosis; maybe he wished the diagnosis had come a little sooner,” Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday, responding to a CBS report that said Williams has expressed frustration to teammates, going so far as demanding to be traded or released by the team. “That’s my understanding.”

The team had not previously addressed Williams’ medical issue, saying only that it was an operation done on Williams’ scalp. One person close to Williams, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the surgery was “a scare for Williams.” In April, the NFL Network reported that Williams was worried the growth might be malignant but was no longer concerned.

Gruden said Wednesday that he has talked to Williams, but said they did not discuss whether the player would return. When asked if he thought Williams will be back, Gruden said: “I sure hope so.”

“Trent knows how much we want him back and that’s the only thing I can do here,” Gruden said. “As far as what’s going on between him and the doctors is between him and the doctors.”