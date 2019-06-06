

Craig Kimbrel did not land with any of the four NL East teams that could really use him. (Steven Senne/AP)

It was fitting that on the day Craig Kimbrel was finally signed — making the Chicago Cubs no-doubt contenders and losers out of everyone else — that the Washington Nationals’ bullpen stepped into the eighth inning of a close game, and left it covered in the same old flames.

The Nationals have had to get too used to bullpen implosions this season. They started right after Opening Day, way back in late March, and have not stopped since. The latest, in Wednesday’s 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox, was another eighth-inning meltdown authored by Kyle Barraclough and Wander Suero. Everyone has contributed to the discouraging effort, from closer Sean Doolittle on down, with each lapse lending more logic to the Nationals’ need for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel is one of the most effective relievers in baseball history. Washington’s bullpen has never had more than two reliable arms at any point of this season. Kimbrel was floating in perpetual free agency, worth just money and maybe a draft pick, until the Cubs scooped him up for three years and $43 million, according to multiple reports.

It would seem like the Nationals missed on a chance to add the key missing piece to a team that’s coming around, 9-2 in its last 11 games and just 6 ½ games back in a division race that was once zooming away. And if you believe that, if you are mad Washington didn’t sign Kimbrel, those feelings are justified.

But since he’s found a home, and that home is Chicago, the signing still affects the Nationals’ chance at making something out of this season: Kimbrel did not land in the National League East. And, for that, they are very lucky.

A quick survey of the NL East confirms this right away. The first-place Philadelphia Phillies have an average bullpen and, on Tuesday, their lineup took a hit by losing starting left fielder Andrew McCutchen for the season with a torn ACL. Kimbrel could have turned the Phillies into one of the NL’s most-balanced teams.

The second-place Atlanta Braves, currently one game back of the Phillies, have needed bullpen help all season. Kimbrel, again, was an obvious fit. And the New York Mets kicked the tires on Kimbrel, like many other clubs, because their bridge to Edwin Diaz has been shaky at best.

None of these teams could have used Kimbrel more than the Nationals — who still have a historically bad bullpen ERA of 6.66 — but his destination won’t tip the scales out of their favor, at least in the division race. Washington was in light discussions with Kimbrel’s representation before the season and, because ownership doesn’t want to go over the competitive balance tax threshold, a deal was never realistic.

Kimbrel’s average annual value of near $15 million would have vaulted Washington roughly $7 million over the line, and they were always unwilling to pay the 50 percent overage fees. When the Nationals were swept in a four-game series by the Mets in mid-May, leaving their season on life support, signing Kimbrel drifted out of the conversation. Then they surged, winning their last four series to get back in the mix. Again, it felt like a move they should make to fix a glaring weakness.

Then they didn’t, leaving Kimbrel to sign in the NL Central, and the consolation prize is that they’ll face him just three times this regular season. Otherwise, the Nationals have 17 games left against the Braves, 11 more matchups with the Phillies, and six remaining with the Mets, all of those critical contests.

The Nationals’ margin for error slimmed to nothing due to their dreadful start and Kimbrel would have certainly helped. But he won’t affect results from the other side, either, and so each NL East team is now left to pad their bullpens elsewhere.

The Nationals, despite their recent success, still need to make significant bullpen upgrades if they want to make some push. Doolittle, rookie Tanner Rainey and Matt Grace are the only trustworthy relievers at the moment, and the latter two are due for a regression. Manager Dave Martinez had to use Rainey, Grace, Wander Suero and Doolittle, arguably his four best options, to hold a four-run lead on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, he went to Kyle Barraclough with a three-run lead, pushed him into a second inning, watched Barraclough give up a two-run homer, brought in Suero again, watched him give up a solo homer, and pitched Doolittle in a tie game to give Washington a chance to walk-off.

After the game, Martinez was left lamenting using Suero — a righty with a 6.23 ERA — in back-to-back high-leverage situations. That, in one odd dilemma, is the current state of the Nationals’ bullpen.

“I wanted to stay away from Suero today, I really did. Because now all of a sudden, he’s going to be down one or two days,” Martinez said after the narrow win. “So now, tomorrow, we have to figure out who’s going to pitch the seventh, eighth and ninth inning.”

So if not Kimbrel, who could have enabled Martinez to use Doolittle in a dangerous hybrid role, what are Washington’s options?

They have to make a decision on Trevor Rosenthal by the end of this week, with the right-hander nearing the end of a 30-day rehab assignment with Class AA Harrisburg. The choices are to activate him, and hope his control has returned, or designate him for assignment and toss away $7 million.

The Nationals have already signed veteran relievers Dan Jennings, Javy Guerra, George Kontos, Jonny Venters and Fernando Rodney to minor league deals, hoping something sticks. Jennings didn’t. The other three still have a chance to make marginal contributions.

And, like in 2018, Washington could always survey the summer trade market for a bullpen piece. They netted Kelvin Herrera from the Kansas City Royals last July for three middling minor leaguers named Kelvin Gutierrez, Blake Perkins and Yohanse Morel. They could certainly cobble together that sort of package if they are buying instead of selling before the deadline.

Yet before they do, and before this next month decides which direction this year goes, it’s worth putting two truths right next to each other: The Nationals lost out on Craig Kimbrel on Wednesday. But they enjoyed a small victory, too.

