

Kevin Durant will play in this series. So says Joe Lacob. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two things became more apparent than ever during Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night: Underestimate the Toronto Raptors at your own peril and, while Stephen Curry put on an amazing show, the Golden State Warriors could really use Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in their bid to three-peat as champions. They reportedly will get one of those injured stars back for Game 4.

Without Durant, who has not played since straining his calf May 8 during a Western Conference semifinals game, the Warriors were outgunned on their home floor, 123-109, falling behind 2-1 in the series despite Curry’s 47-point performance.

Thompson, who hurt his hamstring in Game 2, reportedly will play Friday, and there’s genuine optimism, at least in the owners’ suite, that Durant will also be available before the series ends. Although Charles Barkley believes Durant’s season is finished, Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he is certain Durant will yet play. Extremely certain. Painfully certain.

“Not tonight,” he said before Game 3, “but I do [expect that]. . . . I’m serious as a heart attack.”

[Warriors ban minority owner from NBA Finals after he shoved Raptors’ Kyle Lowry]

Now, maybe he was just bluffing. Certainly Coach Steve Kerr was more circumspect, preferring to take matters day by day. The plan for Durant, the Finals MVP in the Warriors’ last two championships, is to increase his work each day, and use him in some 3-on-3 drills, Kerr said.

“We probably won’t practice, practice as a team . . . ” Kerr said. “It will be a film session and a walk-through. So if possible, we’ll get him together with some of our young guys, maybe a few of our coaches, and try to get him out on the floor. That would be the next step.”

Thompson, who was rebuffed in his push to play in Game 3, will play Friday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes and The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported.

“You make the best decision you can,” Kerr told Kawakami of his decision to keep Thompson on the bench for Game 3. “And there was a risk tonight that if we’d played Klay, he could’ve tweaked the hamstring, made it worse, then he’s out for the rest of the series.

“It’s not worth it. It’s really wasn’t a difficult decision.”

[The Warriors, accustomed to dominance, are now battling uncertainty]

So Kerr was playing for time Wednesday, particularly with Thompson, hoping to have most of his lineup intact for a shorter three-or four-game run to another title. As Curry pointed out, Durant and Thompson are good for 50 points when they’re in the lineup.

“I think wisdom prevailed in terms of this is a potentially seven-game series,” Curry said, via Kawakami, “and you would like to take advantage of tonight. But his overall health is important in terms of not taking away the rest of the series with something catastrophic happening."

Draymond Green has it all mapped out. “We’ve just got to continue to battle and win the next game,” he said. “Go back to Toronto, win Game 5. Come back to Oracle [Arena], win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead.”

