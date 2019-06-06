

Coach Mark Turgeon's Terrapins will have a home game in this season's ACC-Big Ten Challenge. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Maryland will host Notre Dame in this season’s Big Ten-ACC challenge, the school announced Thursday. The teams will play Dec. 4 at Xfinity Center.

The Terps last played Notre Dame in 2014, when Maryland was still part of the ACC. Maryland won that game, 74-66. Maryland and Notre Dame have met 20 times, with each team winning 10 times.

Coach Mark Turgeon will return seven of the eight players in last year’s rotation, led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen Smith. After just missing the round of 16 with a young team last season, Maryland is among the top 10 in most preseason rankings for the 2019-20 season. Notre Dame finished last season with a 3-15 record in the ACC, losing its final seven games of the regular season.

The Big Ten-ACC Challenge could have given Maryland an opportunity to earn a quality win, but instead the Terps will match up against a team that tied for last in its conference in 2018-19. Maryland is 0-5 in the event since joining the Big Ten.

Last season, Maryland played eventual national champion Virginia in the Big Ten-ACC challenge, losing 76-71 at home.

The Terps’ nonconference schedule for the 2019-20 season also includes a game at Seton Hall, as well as expected home matchups against Rhode Island and George Mason. Maryland also will play in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando with a field of teams that includes Marquette, Texas A&M, USC, Harvard, Temple, Davidson and Fairfield.

Full list of Big Ten-ACC challenge matchups: