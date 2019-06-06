

Kyle Lowry glares at the fan who shoved him in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Chasing down a loose ball, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry went flying into the stands at Oracle Arena early in the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday night. One fan, a woman who was standing, gave him a “good hustle” pat on the back. But another fan, sitting to Lowry’s left, gave him a not-so-friendly shove to his shoulder.

Kyle Lowry was shaking his head after a courtside fan pushed him when he fell into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5SwQv3hdnN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 6, 2019

After the game, Lowry said the fan accompanied his shove with some unkind words.

“There’s no place for that,” Lowry said. “He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league.”

The fan was ejected from the arena, a Warriors spokesman told the Associated Press.

ESPN’s clip cuts off the commentary from Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson after the play, but their thoughts are worth mentioning.

“He got run into 100 miles an hour,” Van Gundy said, neglecting the fact that the fan who shoved Lowry was not run into at all. “I’d be pushing him off, too.”

To which Jackson replied: “No, don’t do that. You’re from the suburbs. You would not be pushing anybody off.”

Lowry, however, was not in the mood for jokes.

“The fans have a place; we love our fans,” Lowry told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt early Thursday morning. “But fans like that shouldn’t be allowed to be in there, because it’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself.

“But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever.”

Fan behavior, specifically behavior by fans sitting close to the court, has become a minor subplot to this NBA season. The Jazz banned two fans from its home arena in March over separate incidents involving Thunder star Russell Westbrook. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, banned a young supporter for this season and next over a January incident involving the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins.

