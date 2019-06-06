

River Derby became the 27th horse catastrophically injured at Santa Anita Park since its winter/spring meet began. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Yet another horse sustained a catastrophic injury while training at California’s historic Santa Anita Park racecourse, the 27th equine fatality at the track since December.

River Derby, an unraced 2 year-old, sustained a fractured shoulder while galloping, trainer Ruben Gomez told the Los Angeles Times. The horse was sent to Chino Valley Equine Hospital for emergency surgery, but the procedure was unsuccessful and the horse was euthanized.

“I am so sad,” Gomez said. “I ride my horses every day and I get so attached to them, especially my babies.”

[Another horse dies at Santa Anita, bringing toll to 26 since late December]

Horse racing is reeling from the string of fatalities at Santa Anita, which cast a pall over the first two jewels of the Triple Crown. Much of the talk at Churchill Downs in Louisville ahead of last month’s Kentucky Derby was about the sport’s recent troubles. A day before the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, a horse broke down and was euthanized in one of the undercard races. The same day, another horse was killed at Santa Anita.

Officials at the California track still have yet to identify the underlying cause of the deaths. One executive called the issues “multi-factorial,” but soil experts have not discovered anything unusual at the 84 year-old facility.

Santa Anita went six weeks without a fatality before mid-May, but four more horses have died since then.

The controversy over the safety of the track and its training grounds may lead the Breeders’ Cup, the fourth major race on the American calendar, to leave Santa Anita, one of its habitual homes.

The event’s board meets during the last week of June and could decide to move the race, scheduled for Nov. 1-2. Churchill Downs, American racing’s Mecca, is the likely favorite for a new location given that track’s facilities and the ample hotel space in Louisville and nearby Lexington.

That may be the beginning of Santa Anita’s worries, though.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has called for the state’s horse racing commission to halt racing until four full-time investigators conclude their work studying the horses’ deaths, and state legislators have pledged to hold hearings on the state of the track.

Santa Anita has already shut down once this season to make room for investigators and racing surface experts, but the day after the track reopened, another horse broke down, fracturing both front legs. Two weeks later, another horse fell on the turf course and was euthanized.

