

Ashleigh Barty is on to the French Open final. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Ashleigh Barty was up 5-0 in the first set of her French Open semifinal Friday against Amanda Anisimova. She lost it.

Anisimova was up 3-0 in the second set. She lost it.

Such was the topsy-turvy nature of Friday’s match, played in front of a sparse crowd whose numbers were depressed by windy, showery conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen. And in the end, Barty’s heavy forehand was simply too much for Anisimova, the 17-year-old American who had smashed her way to the semifinals with a straight-sets domination of defending champion Simona Halep on Tuesday. The Australian Barty, who once gave up tennis for cricket, pulled away in the third set for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 win, advancing to her first Grand Slam final.

She will face another teenager, 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, in the final. Vondrousova scored a 7-5, 7-6 win over Johanna Konta in a match that was played simultaneously as the one between Barty and Anisimova.

Barty seemed as if she was going to make quick work of Anisimova, needing only about 15 minutes to take a 5-0 lead in the first set, and she had two set points up 40-15. But Anisimova held serve and preceded to reel off six straight games before winning the first set in a tiebreaker.

In the second set, it was Anisimova’s turn to dominate and then wilt. The young American took a 3-0 lead, winning 17 straight points during that stretch, but Barty would go on a six-game string of her own to win the set, 6-3.

The third set featured fewer fireworks. Both players scored early break points, but Barty pulled away to earn her spot in the final.

Anisimova seemed unnerved by the windy conditions — there were gusts up to 30 mph — and spitting rain in the early going. But she showed both the poise of a player far beyond her years and the lapses of the 17-year-old that she actually is. Anisimova finished with 41 unforced errors, a bunch coming during her early troubles. In the end, she will have to settle for being the youngest American to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Venus Williams at the 1997 U.S. Open.

