

Zdeno Chara is in the Bruins' Game 5 lineup. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will be in the lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals against the St. Louis Blues, just three days after he reportedly broke his jaw when a deflected shot hit him in the face during Game 4. The 42-year-old Chara is wearing protection along his jaw, and Boston will dress seven defensemen as a way to spread out the minutes on the blue line.

With defenseman Matt Grzelcyk missing his third straight game with a concussion, Steven Kampfer will play for just the third game in these playoffs, making him eligible to get his name on the Stanley Cup if the Bruins win it. The series is tied at two games apiece.

Due to his injury, Chara was unable to speak to reporters after Thursday’s morning skate, but the team solicited two questions through the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association for Chara and then relayed his answers. Asked how he weighs the risk of further injury when deciding whether to play, Chara said, “You don’t think about that. You think about playing. You don’t go into a game thinking you might get hurt.”

He averaged more than 21 minutes per game this season on a top pairing with Charlie McAvoy, a big, shutdown defender who plays a prominent role on the Bruins’ penalty kill. St. Louis has been the more physical team this series with a significant size advantage on Boston, and Chara’s hulking 6-foot-9 frame helps in that regard.

“He’s an incredibly tough man,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand said before the game. “There’s a reason why he’s still playing the game, he’s willing to do anything, put his body through anything to win. Especially this time of year, when you see your captain doing that and playing through injuries like that, it’s incredible to see. I have a lot of respect for him.”