

Bullis football coach Pat Cilento ghas been charged with second-degree assault. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Bullis football coach Patrick Cilento has been placed on administrative leave while he faces second-degree assault charges following an alleged argument with his wife.

Responding to a call from Cilento’s wife, police arrived at the couple’s Potomac, Md., home Sunday, but no arrests were made. Cilento’s wife filed a complaint with the Montgomery County District Court Monday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Cilento, 41, voluntarily met with police, posted bond and was released the same day. A trial date is set for July 19.

Cilento’s attorney, Rene Sandler, said her client did not commit any act of assault or domestic violence, and he takes these allegations very seriously.

In her complaint, Cilento’s wife said the incident stemmed from a conversation that turned into an argument. In her complaint, she said while she tried to console their three-year-old child, she felt a “sharp shoulder/elbow shove” and was pushed down concrete stairs at their home. The complaint states that she suffered a scrape on her right elbow, soreness on her right hip/rib cage and a bruise on the outside of her left knee as a result.

Cilento has been the head football coach at Bullis since 2010, notably training some of the top athletes to come out of the Washington region, including current Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was the Redskins’ top draft pick in this past NFL draft.

“Bullis is committed to the safety and well-being of our community,” a Bullis spokesperson said in a written statement. “This week we were made aware of a situation involving a member of our athletic department staff. We took immediate action in accordance with our human resource policies, and the staff member is currently on administrative leave.”