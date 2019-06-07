

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski holds grandchildren Michael Savarino, left, and Joey Savarino after beating Xavier to reach the 2004 Final Four. (Dave Martin)

When Michael Savarino goes soon from high school basketball player to Duke Blue Devil, his first major adjustment will be to stop referring to Mike Krzyzewski as “Poppy.” It will be “Coach” for the 18-year-old, who happens to be Krzyzewski’s grandson.

After seeing the bulk of possibly his most heralded class of recruits go the one-and-done route to the NBA, Coach K has reloaded in typically impressive fashion. But amid yet another crop of elite prospects heading to Duke this fall, Savarino, a walk-on, could be Krzyzewski’s most intriguing addition, if only for their close relationship.

“I won’t coach him like a grandson, and he doesn’t want me to coach him as my grandson,” the 72-year-old Krzyzewski said (via WRAL). “He wants me to coach him as a basketball player.”

We've seen our guy @michael__sav grow up right in front of us! Absolute gym rat will be a great addition to the squad.



A varsity player for the past three years at Durham (N.C.) Academy, located just a few miles from Duke’s campus, Savarino averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season for a strong high school team (per the Raleigh News & Observer). According to WRAL, his other options for college ball included Army, where Krzyzewski played in the late 1960s, Columbia and several Division II schools.

“He went to all these camps, but he loves Duke,” Krzyzewski said of Savarino. “He wanted to come to Duke, and I was happy about that, because he earned it.

"And if he’s coming to Duke, then he should be a part of our basketball program, because he’s good enough to be a walk-on.”

Michael Savarino, Coach K’s Grandson, To Walk-On at Duke Next Season - Duke Report https://t.co/BT5eqv304j pic.twitter.com/Xok3IOJxCY — Chris - Duke Report (@DukeOfHoops) February 6, 2019

“I’ve always tried to avoid that reputation of living in your grandfather’s shadow,” Savarino said, before echoing Krzyzewski’s phrasing in saying of his opportunity, “I chose this because I feel like I earned it."

“I feel like I’ve worked hard every single day for this,” he continued. “I wanted to come to Duke because I wanted to be a part of this program. I want to embrace everything about it and just play under my grandfather, who I’ve watched my whole life.”

Krzyzewski’s second-oldest grandson, Savarino is the son of the famed coach’s oldest daughter, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino (per the News & Observer). Savarino appeared with Krzyzewski in an ESPN ad a few years ago, in which the youngster translated the compliments “Poppy” had for former Blue Devils star Justise Winslow into an emoji-filled text message sent to the Miami Heat player.

Savarino will join an incoming group of Blue Devils that includes four players ranked in the top 40 at rivals.com: top-10 recruits Vernon Carey Jr. and Matthew Hurt, plus Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley.

They have big shoes to fill, given that the previous crop of freshmen featured Zion Williamson, expected to go No. 1 overall in this month’s NBA draft, plus RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who could each be top-five picks. Duke is getting back point guard Tre Jones for his sophomore campaign, plus forward Joey Baker, who spent nearly all of his freshman season on the bench.

As for dealing with Krzyzewski’s intensity, Savarino said he “can’t wait” to experience it.

“Sometimes I look at [Krzyzewski] in the huddle, and I see him yelling at the guys, and I just don’t understand how some of the guys don’t respond to that,” he said. “If I look him in the eye and he’s yelling at me like that, I’d literally run through a wall for him."

“We expect him to be a heck of a walk-on for us,” Krzyzewski said.

“I don’t expect any problems from the mother, and I better not have any problems from the grandmother,” joked the coach. “That’s the one I’m worried about the most.”

