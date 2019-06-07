

When: Friday, 6:50 a.m. Eastern time

Where: Roland Garros, Paris

TV: NBC Sports Network, Tennis Channel

Streaming: NBC Sports, Tennis Channel

Head-to-head history

PARIS — Only two men have defeated Rafael Nadal on the clay of Roland Garros, where the 11-time French Open champion boasts a 91-2 record.

Roger Federer is not one of them.

On Friday, the Swiss champion will try to check one of the few unchecked boxes on the most impressive résumé in men’s tennis when he and Nadal resume a rivalry, now 15 years old, that has demanded the best from each.

Their French Open semifinal, set up by Nadal’s 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Tuesday, followed by Federer’s trickier, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 defeat of countryman Stan Wawrinka, will mark the 39th meeting in their careers.

Nadal, who turned 33 on Monday, holds a 23-15 edge, including 13-2 on clay. Federer, two months shy of his 38th birthday, has won their past five matches — but none on clay since 2009, when he beat the Spaniard in Madrid. (Read full story)

Here’s a tale of the tape of one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, compiled from ATPTour.com.

Nadal Federer 2 Rank 3 33 Age 37 6-1, 187 Height, Weight 6-1, 187 17 Grand Slam titles 20 11 French Open titles 1 25-5 (1) 2019 record (titles) 22-3 (2) 23-15 Head-to-head record 15-23 9-3 H-H at Grand Slams 3-9 5-0 H-H at French Open 0-5 13-2 H-H on clay 2-13

Worth noting: Nadal and Federer’s 38 previous meetings are the third most between two men in the Open Era, according to the ATP Tour. One of the only rivalries that has been contested more often — Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic (54 times) and Federer vs. Djokovic (47) — could well see its next chapter played in Sunday’s final.

[Why clay courts mold top tennis players]

Friday’s other semifinals

Men: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 4 Dominic Thiem, following Federer-Nadal match (NBCSN, Tennis Channel)

Women: No. 8 Ashleigh Barty vs. Amanda Anisimova, 5 a.m. (Tennis Channel); No. 26 Johanna Konta vs. Marketa Vondrousova, 5 a.m. (Tennis Channel).

