

Rookie pass rusher Montez Sweat has been impressive in OTA and minicamp practices. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins defensive line coach Jim Tomsula has been quietly building the team’s most dominant position, with a defensive front that could be among the best in the NFL. It’s a close group — led by Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne — that does almost everything together.

But in the last few weeks, Tomsula has noticed that the defensive linemen have added another player to their group, one who technically doesn’t play their position: the team’s second first-round draft pick this spring, Montez Sweat. On the roster, Sweat is listed as an outside linebacker, or edge rusher. But there are moments when the Redskins will play four down linemen, and when they do, Sweat moves up to the front, making him — at least for a few plays — a defensive linemen, too.

Away from practices and meetings, the defensive linemen have brought Sweat with them to lift weights or do boxing in the weight room. It’s a small gesture, yet one Tomsula recognizes as a sign of respect.

And what Tomsula, the former 49ers head coach and one of the Redskins highest regarded position coaches, has seen of Sweat in a handful of OTAs and three days of minicamp has amazed him.

“Physically? Yeah it’s freakish,” Tomsula said this week. “I mean, you know the stuff you saw on college tape, the stuff you saw in workouts; I mean, you don’t hide 4.4 speed. You don’t hide that height, you don’t hide that length. Then coming out here, obviously we don’t have pads on but do you see a guy heavy-handed? Yeah he’s a heavy-handed guy. You don’t write checks before you can cash them but it’s exciting to watch.”

Sweat, who is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and impressed at the NFL’s scouting combine in March, had 22.5 sacks in two seasons at Mississippi State but drew criticism in the pre-draft process for not having enough pass-rushing moves and not playing hard enough at times. Tomsula, a demanding coach who pushes his players hard, seemed excited about Sweat, raving about him as a person as well as a player.

“He’s been an impressive young man, very impressive,” Tomsula said. “It’s still early but he seems to be a built-right type of person with his DNA, he seems to have a good head on his shoulders. Obviously somebody has done a good job with him growing up.”

