Maryland plans to hire DeAndre Haynes as an assistant men’s basketball coach, a person close to the situation said Friday. Haynes most recently worked at Michigan, until Coach John Beilein left to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Haynes, a Detroit native and former point guard for Kent State, will join Coach Mark Turgeon in College Park after two seasons with the Wolverines. Michigan lost in the national championship game in 2018 and lost in the Sweet 16 last season. Michigan also won the Big Ten tournament in 2018.

Haynes replaces Kevin Broadus, a strong recruiter with local ties. Broadus accepted the head coaching job at Morgan State in early May.

At Michigan, Haynes contributed to offensive game-planning, as well as in-game play-calling. According to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, Maryland ranked 31st in the country last year in offensive efficiency and 21st in defensive efficiency.

Before his time at Michigan, Haynes worked as an assistant at Toledo and Kent State. The news of Haynes joining Maryland’s staff was first reported by InsideMDSports.

Haynes will join assistants Matt Brady and Bino Ranson on Turgeon’s staff for the 2019-20 season. Heading into his ninth season in College Park, Turgeon returns seven of eight players from last season’s rotation while also bringing in the third highest ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.