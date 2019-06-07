

General Manager Mike Rizzo traded for Yan Gomes and signed Kurt Suzuki in hopes that they would combine to give him an all-star catcher. It hasn't turned out that way so far. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

When the Washington Nationals traded for catcher Yan Gomes in November, the team had a plan behind the plate. It wanted to pair him with Kurt Suzuki, the veteran catcher the Nationals had signed the week before, to form an all-star-caliber tandem. Gomes said their combined name should be “Yan Suzuki."

The move made sense by league standards. Catching platoons are more popular than ever; only five MLB catchers have enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title are qualified hitters by themselves so far this season. The Nationals theorized they could toggle between their catchers to take advantage of their skill sets and provide the veterans with ample rest. they could deploy the right catcher in each situation and, by toggling between them, accentuate their skillets and put the team in the best position to win. For the veteran catchers, it would provide ample rest as well as more time to focus on fewer pitchers.

When asked whether Gomes and Suzuki had lived up to the team’s expectations through the first 62 games, Manager Dave Martinez said he felt they have.

“They’ve been awesome,” he said. “Those guys got a good plan coming in each game. They work good together. They complement each other. They’ve been really, really good.”

[The Nationals’ Gerardo Parra has 8,000 reasons to root for the Raptors in the NBA Finals]

The numbers, though, suggest the hope of having two solid platoon catchers instead of a defined starter and backup has not panned out.

By wins above replacement, the catchers have hardly exceeded replacement level. Both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs have Suzuki (0.5 WAR) as a marginal benefit to the Nationals, and they are divided on Gomes, who has 0.4 WAR according to Baseball Reference but minus-0.1 WAR on FanGraphs.

Taking the kindest merged statistics, the catchers’ numbers, combined, still rank as the fifth-best National League catcher, behind the Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras (1.9 WAR), the Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto (1.9), the Milwaukee Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal (1.4) and the Miami Marlins’ Jorge Alfaro (1.0), according to Baseball Reference.

Gomes and Suzuki have combined for 38 RBI, more than the New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez, the top catcher by RBI with 37, but that doesn’t take plate appearances into account (182 for Sanchez, 263 for the Nationals’ two catchers combined). It also doesn’t account for their elevated place in the batting order during the Nationals’ thinned lineups of late April and early May. (If nothing else, Suzuki and Gomes provided the Nationals a steady presence on the field while their teammates were hurt.)

On offense, Suzuki has progressed at a regular clip by his standards. He has a .287 batting average, five home runs and six walks. Gomes has been unable to summon the power he showed the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Indians, when he put together 30 home runs in 744 at-bats (one roughly every 25 at-bats). This year, in 132 at-bats, he’s hitting .220 with two home runs (one every 66 at-bats).

Together, the Nationals’ pair has been middle of the pack at the plate among catchers with more than 100 at-bats, with a batting average of .250 (19th of 32), an on-base percentage of .312 (20th) and a slugging percentage of .388 (21st). That said, this is still more threatening than the Nationals’ catchers last season, when Matt Wieters, Spencer Kieboom, Pedro Severino and Miguel Montero combined to hit 12 home runs in 640 plate appearances.

[After blazing start, Nationals’ offense goes ice cold in loss to Padres]

Yet offense might not even be the biggest concern for the Nationals. Pitch framing — getting borderline pitches called for strikes — has become a priority for most teams. Last season, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series with two catchers who compensated for their weak bats by being ranked third in the majors in pitch framing, according to Baseball Prospectus.

Framing has hurt the Nationals. By that metric, Suzuki has cost the team one run against average and Gomes has cost it 2.2 runs, according to FanGraphs. Of the 37 catchers who have caught at least 200 innings this season, those figures rank 22nd and 27th. Baseball Prospectus rates them as average blockers (minus-0.2 runs, tied for 16th) and throwers on steal attempts (0.1 runs, tied for 13th), but neither area is significant enough to outweigh the framing deficit.

Nationals starters have complimented the catchers for their game plans. A few times this season, Gomes has gotten crossed-up on pitches, including one particularly rough sequence with Stephen Strasburg that cost the team a run with a passed ball. But, for the most part, the catchers have helped steer two of baseball’s best starters, Strasburg and Max Scherzer, toward their usual, elite play.

The final dimension the Nationals expected Suzuki and Gomes to provide was a situational edge. By employing two solid offensive catchers, the team could buck convention and pinch-hit with its backup catcher when the situation called for it.

Martinez has used this tactic sporadically, but he hasn’t done it much as of late. This might have as much to do with their performance — Suzuki is 1 for 6 with one home run and two strikeouts as a pinch hitter; Gomes is 1 for 4 with one hit by pitch and two strikeouts — as that of Martinez’s alternatives. Utility infielder Howie Kendrick looks like one of the more dangerous weapons off the bench in baseball.

The combination of these factors sums up the Nationals’ catchers as solid, at best. Yan Suzuki is not, as of now, an all-star.

Read more:

Nationals select junior college right-hander Jackson Rutledge with No. 17 pick in MLB draft

Barry Svrluga: When it comes to the MLB draft, the Nationals need a turnaround there, too

Nationals walk off White Sox, with late heroics overcoming another bullpen collapse

Barry Svrluga: Even in a rocky outing, Stephen Strasburg shows why Nationals’ strength is their starters

As MLB draft continues, Nationals take college slugger, four more pitchers among Day 2 picks