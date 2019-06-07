

Noel Acciari gets to his feet as the Blues celebrate their second goal of Game 5. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Just as Boston Bruins President Cam Neely chucked his bottle of water against the wall of his suite in the press box, fans at TD Garden littered the ice with yellow towels in a similar statement of displeasure with the referees. The St. Louis Blues had just taken a two-goal lead in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, and it was a non-call in the sequence leading directly to the goal that has again ignited gripes about the NHL’s officiating during these playoffs.

Cam Neely seems upset pic.twitter.com/gFXmteE51w — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) June 7, 2019

As Bruins forward Noel Acciari was playing the puck along the boards, Blues center Tyler Bozak attempted to swipe the puck from him, extending his leg and stick. He took Acciari’s legs out in the process, a trip that referee Kelly Sutherland didn’t whistle. Acciari was still down on the ice as St. Louis celebrated a goal by David Perron that became the game-winning tally.

Although players from both teams were diplomatic after the game, Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy’s remarks were pointed, making reference to the multiple officiating blunders this postseason — and not just against his team — in what has become a major issue for the league. Another incident that wasn’t penalized on the ice, St. Louis forward Ivan Barbashev’s high hit on Boston’s Marcus Johansson — warranted a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head.

[Binnington, NHL's officiating 'black eye' overshadow Chara in Blues' Game 5 win]

“The National Hockey League is getting a black eye with their officiating in these playoffs, and there’s another one that’s going to be talked about,” Cassidy said.

Even before Thursday night’s incident with Acciari, the league had already answered for two blown calls in the postseason. In the third period of Game 7 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks in the first round, Cody Eakin was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking San Jose’s Joe Pavelski, who suffered a concussion after his head hit the ice. But while the result was unfortunate, the action itself wasn’t worthy of a major penalty, and the NHL later issued an apology to Vegas. The Sharks scored four goals during the five-minute power play, turning a three-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. The Golden Knights tied it to force overtime, but San Jose prevailed, sparking calls for referees to be able to review major penalties.

Then in overtime of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Sharks and Blues, San Jose’s Timo Meier batted the puck with his glove, a hand pass that four officials missed, and it resulted in the game-winning goal. A hand pass is not subject to review, so the goal stood.

As for Bozak’s uncalled trip of Acciari, NHL Director of Officiating Stephen Walkom told a pool reporter Thursday: “We don’t make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn’t view it as a penalty at the time.”

“You can see the official has a clear view of it, a crystal clear view," NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury said on the broadcast. "There is nothing to impede his view of the trip, and he does have a clean trip. This is what he saw, no call, and seconds after that the puck is in the back of the Boston net. ... That’s just unforgivable, and I don’t know where Kelly Sutherland lines up again, but it shouldn’t be refereeing another Stanley Cup Final game.”

[Thanks to the Raptors, Toronto is awash with McDonald's french fries]

The NHL has kept its officials accountable this postseason, but that could be contributing to the problem. Dan O’Halloran is one of the league’s most experienced officials and hadn’t missed a conference finals in more than a decade, but after he assessed Eakin that controversial major penalty, he didn’t work for the rest of the playoffs. The same thing happened with Marc Joannette and Dan O’Rourke after the missed hand pass in the Western Conference finals.

“The problem with the finals right now isn’t the quality of the officiating; it’s the fact that three of the top officials — two for political reasons with the hand pass and the major penalty — have been sent home and the top referee, Wes McCauley, is injured,” said former NHL referee Paul Stewart, adding that a coach would be criticized if he benched a veteran player for the rest of the playoffs after one mistake. Stewart said going “either all-in or all-out” on video replay would help officials; only goaltender interference and offsides are reviewable now.

“My feeling hasn’t changed,” Cassidy told reporters Friday. “I feel it was a missed call that impacted the game, unfortunately in a negative way for us. ... But our play has to define us on the ice, not a non-call, call, whatever.”

Read more:

NBA bans Warriors investor for a year after he shoved Raptors’ Kyle Lowry

Warriors’ Klay Thompson plans to play in Game 4; Kevin Durant will not

The Warriors, accustomed to dominance, are now battling uncertainty

Raptors hold off Stephen Curry, Warriors to go up 2-1 in NBA Finals

Paul Pierce talks famous wheelchair game, admits ‘I just had to go to a bathroom’