

Will Stephen Curry be gassed for Game 4 after going for 47 points in Game 3 just two days earlier? (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors were beat up in Wednesday’s Game 3, missing Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and solid center Kevon Looney. It showed. The Raptors pushed aside the highest-scoring NBA Finals game Stephen Curry has ever produced to take a 2-1 series lead. Will Golden State get Curry some help and get back on track in Game 4? Or is Toronto on its way to its first NBA title?

Here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s Game 4.

NBA Finals Game 4: Raptors (2-1) at Warriors (1-2)

DATE: Friday, June 7

TIME: 9 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

TV CHANNEL: ABC

STREAMING: Watch ESPN

INJURIES: Warriors (Klay Thompson, hamstring, questionable; Kevin Durant, calf, questionable; Kevon Looney, collarbone, out indefinitely)

Catch up since Game 3

Raptors hold off Stephen Curry, Warriors to go up 2-1 in NBA Finals

Paul Pierce talks famous wheelchair game, admits ‘I just had to go to a bathroom’

As Warriors’ injuries mount, Stephen Curry is picking up more of the slack

NBA’s global ambitions get a boost from Toronto’s arrival in Finals

Four hours from the Raptors’ home, the cradle of basketball also resides in Ontario

NBA Finals preview

>> For years, a certain superlative — “best player in the league” — has been the sole domain of LeBron James, whose streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances ended at eight this season. Right on cue, the LeBron-less void of this year’s playoffs has birthed a fascinating and layered debate about James’s successor. These Finals will feature three stars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard — who can make compelling cases for the throne. (Read more)

>> Kawhi Leonard is back in the NBA Finals, but this will be a very different series than the one that helped make Leonard a household name five years ago. He no longer defers or plays in anyone’s shadow, he isn’t surrounded by legends, and he isn’t coached by one of the sport’s all-time greats. Crucially, he won’t be leading a team-wide plan to slow down a single superstar. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of such an effort. (Read more)

>> Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard should be counting the days until free agency only because they can’t wait to sign new contracts to remain in two of the best situations in the NBA. Instead, it feels like the Finals represent a dual ending. For Durant, it could conclude one of the most successful and polarizing three-year stints a professional athlete has ever had. For Leonard, it could be a one-and-done season for the ages with a team that risked it all by trading for him without assurances he would sign long-term. (Read more)

>> The Raptors franchise is making its NBA Finals debut this week, so “pinch yourself” moments are inevitable. Toronto, though, appears as ready as it will ever be for its turn on center stage when the Finals open. (Read more)

