

Pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, who has struggled this season, was placed on the injured list in April. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals have decided to take one more chance on Trevor Rosenthal, the $7 million setup man who lost all control of pitches at the start of this season.

The Nationals recalled Rosenthal to the active roster Saturday and optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. Rosenthal originally went to the 10-day injured list on April 26 with a viral infection. The move was designed to give him time — more than a month, it turned out — to try to locate his command and some consistency.

Rosenthal began the season with a 36.00 ERA in seven appearances and was throwing his pitches all over the place. That led to a long rehab assignment with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, where mixed results convinced the Nationals to take a flier on the pitcher they signed to be their setup man.

The Nationals still have the league’s worst bullpen with a 6.57 ERA. Their problems began with Rosenthal in late March, whose immediate ineffectiveness has had Washington’s relievers scrambling ever since. But now Rosenthal gets an opportunity, however short the leash is, to be a part of the solution.

This story is developing and has been updated.

